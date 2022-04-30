​​​​​​​Caitlyn Jenner: Lia Thomas "One Of Worst Things That Happen To Trans Community" 

Trans athlete Lia Thomas is "one of the worst things that happened to the trans community ... because it's such bad publicity," decried Caitlyn Jenner on the "Piers Morgan Uncensored" show.

Two-time Olympic Champion Caitlyn Jenner told Piers Morgan, "I have said from the beginning that I don't want biological boys playing against women and girls in sports. It's just not fair."

Thomas sparked outrage after becoming the first transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming title. There's been a lot of debate about whether Thomas should've even been allowed to participate, considering the swimmer already went through male puberty and then transitioned.

Jenner said the problem resides around the NCAA and the need to keep competitions fair, adding that if biological males who transition after puberty were to continue completing in woman's sports, it would "discourage women from getting into sports ... because, oh my god, I have to compete against a bunch of guys."

The olympian said the NCAA should make qualifying "for a trans athlete a little more difficult," adding the number one thing we need to do is "protect women's sports."

Thomas ranked 462nd among male swimmers to only transition and became the number one woman college swimmer.

Lawmakers have taken notice of Thomas and have tried to introduce bills banning biological male athletes from competing in female school sports. This is currently happening in Kansas, where "The Fairness in Women's Sports Act" was introduced by Republicans earlier this year but was vetoed by Democratic Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. Just this week, lawmakers in the state failed to override the veto.

GOP lawmakers said the bill would create fairness and ensure girls were given equal opportunities for college athletic scholarships.

However, Gov. Kelly said the bill could prove harmful to students and was only by "politicians trying to score political points."

"We all want a fair and safe place for our kids to play and compete," the govenor wrote in a veto message earlier this month.

The failure to override the governor's veto came one day after Republican Kansas Rep. Cheryl Helmer told one of her constituents that she felt very uncomfortable sharing a restroom with state Rep. Stephanie Byers, a Democrat, the only trans person in the Kansas legislature. She called Byers a "huge transgender female."

So what is fair? Going from 462nd to 1st due to a gender switch seems unsportsmanlike. Maybe Jenner is right. New qualifying rules for trans athletes are needed.