Liberal Media Has 'Completely Ignored' Biden Cognitive Decline: Rogan

Bernie Sanders fan Joe Rogan - who admitted in April that he'd rather vote for President Trump Trump over former Vice President Joe Biden - says the left-wing media is ignoring Biden's cognitive decline.

In a conversation highlighted by Breitbart's Josh Caplan, Rogan tells evolutionary biologist Bret Weinstein:

JOE ROGAN: I’m seeing this one thing that I keep hearing over and over again from people of the left that really disturbs me is this concession that what you’re voting for is the Cabinet, you’re voting for the Supreme Court, you’re voting for someone who’s not going to reverse Roe vs. Wade. That’s what I keep hearing from my friends on the left. They’ve basically made this concession in their head like, “Hey, you know, this is what I’m voting for now.” And the news media on the left has completely ignored all of these Biden speeches that clearly show some kind of cognitive decline. Like David Pakman, who I respect a lot, he was kind of arguing against it, that it didn’t show his decline. I was trying to look at it in a way that made sense, I was trying to be rational about it, like maybe, “Okay, maybe he’s just exhausted, maybe this, and maybe it’s pressure.” Sometimes people get really tongue-tied and panic under pressure, and words come out all fucked up. That is possible. But there’s a trend. If you go back to when he was a younger man that trend didn’t exist. You’re seeing a change. The idea that as you get older you become less comfortable with the media, less comfortable with speaking publically, that doesn’t jive with me. That doesn’t make any sense. BRET WEINSTEIN: I agree with you. I see a decline. But irrespective of what that is, Joe Biden is an influence peddler. He’s not an idea guy, right? He’s the same idea as Hillary Clinton in a different morphology.

In April, Rogan told Weinstein's brother and Thiel Capital MP Eric Weinstein that Democrats are "making us all look dumb over Biden," adding that he "could not" vote for the former Vice PResident.

The Democratic Party “has made us all morons with this Joe Biden thing... I would rather vote for Trump than him. I don’t think he can handle anything.”

pic.twitter.com/IDYJCwRX2F

As The Epoch Times' Katabella Roberts noted, Rogan, who previously endorsed Biden’s primary rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), went on to speak about Trump’s ability to handle the pressure that comes with being president of the United States, noting that the role appeared to take a visible toll on previous Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

“The pressure of being the president of the United States is something that no one has ever prepared for. The only one who seems to be fine with it is Trump, oddly enough. He doesn’t seem to be aging at all, or in any sort of decline. Obama, almost immediately, started looking older. George W, almost immediately, started looking older,” Rogan added.

Speaking of Biden, Rogan also noted that the former vice president can "barely talk," and "forgets what he is saying halfway in the conversation."

Meanwhile, Biden's latest senior moment: