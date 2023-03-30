Libs Of TikTok Confronts AOC For Violating Committee Ethics Rules - Her Response Is Predictable

Whenever leftists are confronted by facts and evidence, their go-to response is always to accuse their opponents of some kind of "phobia" rather than address the issues at hand. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez does not disappoint in that regard when faced with an ethics violation delivered by Libs Of TikTok founder Chaya Raichik.

BREAKING: I served @AOC with an ethics complaint after she lied about me in a committee hearing. AOC wasn’t in her office but then I bumped into her as I was leaving the Capitol!



Watch what happens: pic.twitter.com/Lhrrzo1w8Q — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 30, 2023

AOC accused Libs Of TikTok of posting false information on Boston Children's Hospital engaged in gender affirmation surgeries and inciting a bomb threat to the facility. The Boston Children's Hospital did in fact erase references on their website to such surgeries available to 17-year-olds after the Libs Of TikTok exposure. Studies at the same hospital also show it approved gender-affirming chest surgeries for individuals over 15 years old and genital surgeries for those over 17 years of age.

While AOC accuses Raichik of being "transphobic" before running away, and Libs Of TikTok has been blocked on numerous occasions by social media platforms, it should be pointed out that the account simply re-posts the videos of leftists and their hot takes. In other words, Libs Of TikTok is often labeled as "hate speech" merely for showing the rants of leftist activists to the world. The irony of this cannot be ignored.