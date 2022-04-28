'Libs Of TikTok' WaPo-Dox Backfires After Account Gains 500,000 New Followers In One Week

Libs of TikTok - a Twitter account which aggregates videos posted on TikTok by deranged leftists - has gained over 500,000 new followers in the week since the Washington Post published a hit-piece against the owner of the account.

As part of the smear campaign, WaPo 'journalist' Taylor Lorenz doxxed the woman who runs it - while innocent people who share the same name as the account owner were harassed for days.

The account first made national headlines on April 14 after Twitter suspended it for 12 hours, citing "hateful conduct." That alone caused a jump in followers from 602,000 followers that Tuesday, to 630,000 by Saturday.

48 hours later, WaPo put out their hit piece - accusing Libs of TikTok of "spreading anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment." Lorenz notably posted information on the account owner's Real Estate license, which revealed personal information. WaPo subsequently removed the link with no explanation.

And of course, Lorenz's snarky hit-piece completely backfired, as the account has gained over 500,000 new followers since it was published.

The jump in followers was also undoubtedly fueled in part by appearances by the account owner on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss the intimidation campaign.

In short, Twitter and Taylor Lorenz have nearly doubled Libs of TikTok's reach in their attempts to smear the conservative account ahead of midterms.

Of course, it should also be noted that Twitter has seemingly "unshackled" conservative accounts over the last 72 hours following the news that Elon Musk was acquiring the social media giant. To wit, Libs of TikTok saw a jump of 110,000 followers on Wednesday.

While I’m awesome and totally deserving of 87,000 new followers a day it seems that someone took the shackles off my account. Wonder if they’re burning the evidence before new mgmt comes in? pic.twitter.com/9Mso48qyNP — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Journalist Tim Pool paid for a billboard in Times Square calling Lorenz and the Post out for the doxxing.

Thanks to @TimCast, a billboard is up in Times Square exposing what The Washington Post did to @LibsOfTikTok. pic.twitter.com/y7MwrqGGZd — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 28, 2022

In the meantime, Libs of TikTok will continue to send videos like this into the stratosphere: