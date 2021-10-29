Lincoln Project Democrat Operatives Busted For White Nationalist Hoax

The anti-Trump, pedo-protecting Lincoln Project was forced to issue an emergency press release Friday afternoon after Democratic operatives they paid to impersonate tiki-torch wielding Trump supporters were doxxed, after they stood in front of Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus.

The hoax was spread by several notables, including Terry McAuliffe's spokeswoman, Christina Freundlich.

It was also spread by MSM journos:

Dem Party operatives and MSNBC "analysts" spent the day spreading a photo that was dubious from the start - staged to make it appear neo-Nazis were supporting Glenn Youngkin - and now it turns out that, yet again, they spread disinformation. Over and over: the same people do this https://t.co/5Pmr2Oku1j — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 29, 2021

And then... the internet figured out who the operatives were;

One of them is the financial director for the Virginia Young Democrats... and since being outed as such, has made his Twitter private.



You're welcome for me doing your job for you. pic.twitter.com/YVhNbm74bP — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 29, 2021

And they began frantically scrubbing their social media history:

Holy sh*t



Colleen Wachenfeld rebranded her Twitter account handle several times after being exposed for posing as a neo-Nazi pic.twitter.com/DhltQl7mhF — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 29, 2021

After the hoax unraveled, the Lincoln Project issued a press release taking credit.

"Today’s demonstration was our way of reminding Virginia voters of what happened in Charlottesville four years ago, the Republican party’s embrace of those values, and Glenn Youngkin’s failure to condemn it."

Lincoln Project claims credit for the "white supremacist" stunt at Youngkin's campaign event today. pic.twitter.com/h18Sfk5AUC — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) October 29, 2021

Of course the Lincoln project would recruit young boys for this https://t.co/qfCdgFjv36 — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) October 29, 2021

Called it at 10:18am today. pic.twitter.com/jlS3GWtJbK — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 29, 2021

Bringing it home is Glenn Greenwald, who opines with yet another killer thread:

The people who most vocally claim to be worried about disinformation and Fake News -- to the point that they want to censor the internet in its name -- are, by far, the most aggressive and prolific disseminators of disinformation and Fake News. Always. Dems & corporate outlets. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 29, 2021

White Democrats sitting with their white families in their white neighborhoods now believe they own racism and race discourse, to be deployed for their amusement and fun, or with any slight belief that it will advance their interests. They're the owners👇https://t.co/kGNaSD3VZJ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 29, 2021

Speaking of white Dem scumbags who think they own racism discourse, the Lincoln Project - led by Rick Wilson, last seen frolicking on a boat with a cooler covered by the Confederate Flag - admits to staging the fake white nationalist rally in Virginia:https://t.co/P5yH4D1wB4 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 29, 2021

I can't think of any clearer expression of the rot of US liberalism and Dem Party politics than the white scumbags of the Lincoln Project -- MSNBC stars -- engineering a fake racist rally while Dem operatives & MSNBC analysts used it to accuse Youngkin of racism. Utterly sick. pic.twitter.com/sqk7QTvoL7 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 29, 2021

And I'd ask rhetorically whether the Lincoln Project admitting to having perpetrated this racist fraud -- while MSNBC analysts spread it all over the internet -- means MSNBC will stop having them on, but if fleecing donors & covering up for child predators didn't, this won't. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 29, 2021

Is anyone surprised?