London Mayor Slammed For Allowing Subway Ad Of Islamic Preacher Burning Dollars

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is facing more backlash after an ad featuring a controversial Islamic preacher burning Dollar and Euro bills appeared on underground advertising billboards.

The ad, which was placed inside trains as well as on platforms, shows Islamic preacher Ismail ibn Musa Menk holding burning US dollars with the caption “Join the money revolution.”

“Inclusive” London now includes seeing hate preachers. pic.twitter.com/BlGZfPE2BV — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) October 10, 2024

Another version of the ad, for an Islamic finance start up called Wahed, shows the Muslim preacher burning a suitcase full of dollars with the caption “withdraw from Riba,” a concept in Islamic banking that refers to charged interest.

Londra metrolarında faizsiz yatırım aracı @WahedInvest in reklamları var. Sloganları ise Riba (faiz) dan çık. Fotoğrafta ise Zimbabwe müftüsü @muftimenk . Wahed, Midas benzeri bir uygulama. Henüz ülkemizde kullanılmıyor. ABD, İngiltere, Dubai ve Malezya’da aktifler. #riba… pic.twitter.com/Dfgznc3Wzr — Ali GÖZ (@aligoz52) October 12, 2024

The ad has also appeared on the side of buses in London.

Sharia Law now being advertised in London 😢😲 https://t.co/Jn4nRZnkxe — Mill Hill Broadway News (@MillHillBwy) October 10, 2024

Menk, who is banned from several countries for inflammatory teachings, previously called gay people “filthy” and “worse than animals,” and has routinely made other extreme claims.

Critics have charged that the sanctioning of the ads by TFL, operated by the Mayor of London, represents a double standard, given that other much more tame ads have been removed or rejected.

Susan Hall, a Conservative member of the London Assembly and former mayoral candidate, told GB News that “The Wahed advert on TfL services begs a lot of questions about the Mayor’s policing of advertising.

“If Wahed had wanted to advertise their platform with a high-calorie meal on the Tube, it would be banned, but apparently a preacher banned from other countries for promoting religious discord is fine.”

Ms Hall added: “We strongly urge TfL to reconsider the suitability of this advert, particularly when they so quickly clamp down on others.”

Hall was referring to the fact that a comedian had to alter an ad featuring him eating a hot dog, replacing it with a cucumber, after the Mayor’s office claimed it promoted unhealthy eating.

Another example that Sadiq Khan is a patronising clown who doesn’t belong in office.

After banning the “beach body ready” ad, he’s now forced a comedian to change his ad with an image of a hot dog for a cucumber.

The tour is called “Hot diggity dog”, not hot diggity cucumber. pic.twitter.com/XneGqQVUUS — Cold957 (@cold957) March 27, 2024

Hall confronted Khan with the ads during a Mayor’s Question Time at the London Assembly.

Khan responded, “I’ve not yet read the advert. I’ll have a look at it as soon as Mayor’s Question Time is finished, to see what’s gone on there. I’m more than happy to look into that.”

If you're not allowed to advertise hot dogs on TfL, you probably shouldn't be allowed to advertise using someone who called gay people "filth". @Councillorsuzie brought this awful farce to the Mayor's attention at MQT today - now only time will tell whether Sadiq actually acts. pic.twitter.com/UCpa2H8RWB — City Hall Conservatives (@CityHallTories) October 10, 2024

In past years, TfL has also banned ads such as Protein World’s weight loss adverts which featured an attractive woman in a bikini with the caption “beach body ready”.

Only one of these tube ads annoyed London’s left-wing, Muslim mayor, @SadiqKhan.



(Hint: It wasn't the communist propoganda or the Islamic hate preacher — it was the beautiful Western woman) #modestyculture@TfL @simonelhanna 👍 pic.twitter.com/50x8MHUzLt — Peter Lloyd (@Suffragent_) October 11, 2024

Sadiq Khan claimed that such ads encouraged ‘negative body images’.

One of these ads was pulled in Sadiq Khan’s London this week, while the other wasn’t. Welcome to Britain, 2024. pic.twitter.com/bikQElraxg — Starmer Sycophant (@sirwg202110) October 10, 2024

The recent Heinz ad was removed after people claimed that the black bride’s absent father perpetuated a stereotype. That’s a whole other story!

"For my brothers with daughters"



Because, believe it or not, Black girls have Dads too. pic.twitter.com/LngrCCZ4rW — Nels Abbey (@nelsabbey) October 4, 2024

Historian and broadcaster Rafe Heydel-Mankoo told Talk TV “We’ve gone from two-tier policing, and two-tier justice, now we’ve got two tier advertising as well.”

Historian and broadcaster Rafe Heydel-Mankoo reacts to an advert for Islamic finance startup Wahed, on the London Underground.



"We've gone from two-tier policing, and two-tier justice, now we've got two tier advertising as well."@ThatAlexWoman |@RafHM pic.twitter.com/PamxuRPsyR — Talk (@TalkTV) October 11, 2024

A TFL statement regarding the Wahed ads claims “This advert was reviewed and found to comply with our advertising policy, which reflects legal requirements. The Mayor has no involvement in approving or deciding which ads run on the TfL network.”

Some of the Wahed ads also feature former UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has close links to Russian warlord Ramzan Kadyrov, a Putin ally.

This is a more likely reason that Sadiq Khan would remove them if pressured to do so.

London Is No Longer An English City



They remind you of this with adverts like the ones pictures below.



Adverts with Models wearing bikinis ❌



Adverts with Islamists ✅ pic.twitter.com/pHCjAVneMa — James Goddard (@JamesPGoddard90) October 10, 2024

