London Mayor Slammed For Allowing Subway Ad Of Islamic Preacher Burning Dollars

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is facing more backlash after an ad featuring a controversial Islamic preacher burning Dollar and Euro bills appeared on underground advertising billboards.

The ad, which was placed inside trains as well as on platforms, shows Islamic preacher Ismail ibn Musa Menk holding burning US dollars with the caption “Join the money revolution.”

Another version of the ad, for an Islamic finance start up called Wahed, shows the Muslim preacher burning a suitcase full of dollars with the caption “withdraw from Riba,” a concept in Islamic banking that refers to charged interest.

The ad has also appeared on the side of buses in London.

Menk, who is banned from several countries for inflammatory teachings, previously called gay people “filthy” and “worse than animals,” and has routinely made other extreme claims.

Critics have charged that the sanctioning of the ads by TFL, operated by the Mayor of London, represents a double standard, given that other much more tame ads have been removed or rejected.

Susan Hall, a Conservative member of the London Assembly and former mayoral candidate, told GB News that “The Wahed advert on TfL services begs a lot of questions about the Mayor’s policing of advertising.

“If Wahed had wanted to advertise their platform with a high-calorie meal on the Tube, it would be banned, but apparently a preacher banned from other countries for promoting religious discord is fine.”

Ms Hall added: “We strongly urge TfL to reconsider the suitability of this advert, particularly when they so quickly clamp down on others.”

Hall was referring to the fact that a comedian had to alter an ad featuring him eating a hot dog, replacing it with a cucumber, after the Mayor’s office claimed it promoted unhealthy eating.

Hall confronted Khan with the ads during a Mayor’s Question Time at the London Assembly.

Khan responded, “I’ve not yet read the advert. I’ll have a look at it as soon as Mayor’s Question Time is finished, to see what’s gone on there. I’m more than happy to look into that.”

In past years, TfL has also banned ads such as Protein World’s weight loss adverts which featured an attractive woman in a bikini with the caption “beach body ready”.

Sadiq Khan claimed that such ads encouraged ‘negative body images’.

The recent Heinz ad was removed after people claimed that the black bride’s absent father perpetuated a stereotype. That’s a whole other story!

Historian and broadcaster Rafe Heydel-Mankoo told Talk TV “We’ve gone from two-tier policing, and two-tier justice, now we’ve got two tier advertising as well.”

A TFL statement regarding the Wahed ads claims “This advert was reviewed and found to comply with our advertising policy, which reflects legal requirements. The Mayor has no involvement in approving or deciding which ads run on the TfL network.”

Some of the Wahed ads also feature former UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has close links to Russian warlord Ramzan Kadyrov, a Putin ally.

This is a more likely reason that Sadiq Khan would remove them if pressured to do so.

