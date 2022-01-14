print-icon
print-icon

Looters Raid Union Pacific Trains In Los Angeles, Searching For Amazon And UPS Packages

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Friday, Jan 14, 2022 - 09:20 PM

California leads the way in transitioning the US into what could be considered a third-world country. Progressive leadership in the state has lowered theft of $950 or less from felonies to misdemeanors, allowing for a wave of smash-and-grab robberies. 

Organized retail crime gangs no longer target large department and or boutique stores, snatching high-value merchandise from shelves but instead raid containers double stacked on train cars. 

"A section of the Union Pacific train tracks in downtown Los Angeles has been littered with thousands of shredded boxes, packages stolen from cargo containers that stop in the area to unload," CBS Los Angeles reported Thursday evening.

CBSLA photojournalist John Schreiber tweeted shocking videos of torn-apart packages by looters after they raided containers. Many of the boxes on the ground were from Amazon and UPS. 

"I'm told by law enforcement these UPS bags are especially sought after by thieves opening cargo containers… they are often full of boxes with merchandise bound for residential addresses. More valuable than say, a cargo container full of low-value bulky items like toilet paper," Schreiber said. 

Here's another stunning view of the looting aftermath. 

The reporter said containers on this route had been targeted multiple times. 

It appears organized retail crime gangs are becoming more brazen in their thefts as progressive leadership sits back and lets their city crumble under the weight of lawlessness. Some liberals are turning against their party as they see their chances for reelection fade. 

0