Macron Claims Banning Islamic Veil Would Spark "Civil War" In France

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

French President Emmanuel Macron claimed during a debate that banning the Islamic veil would spark “civil war” in France, although a majority of French people still support the ban.

Macron made the statement during a presidential debate with challenger Marine Le Pen.

Le Pen, who supports a full ban on the veil, said she was “not carrying out a war against their religion.”

“I am for the banning of the veil in public space. The veil is a uniform imposed by the Islamists, a large part of the young women who put it on cannot do otherwise in reality, even if they dare not say so,” Le Pen told viewers.

“What you’re saying is very serious,” Macron responded. “You’re going to create civil war if you do it.”

However, polls show that the majority of the electorate side with Le Pen in supporting the banning of the veil.

'If Le Pen does pull it off on Sunday it will be seismic, we're talking an election result of Brexit and Trump proportions. It would send shock waves across Europe.'



GB News' Paul Hawkins reports as Macron consolidates a lead in the French presidential election polls. pic.twitter.com/w1j5FWBZ37 — GB News (@GBNEWS) April 22, 2022

A poll conducted last month showed 61 per cent were in favor of banning the veil.

A more recent survey found that 35 per cent were “totally for” banning the veil, while a further 25 per cent were “rather for” the move.

Perhaps Macron should be asking why France is accommodating so many people who would immediately resort to violence if their feelings are hurt.

It’s no surprise that the Great Mosque of Paris has urged Muslims in France to vote for Macron in order to help defeat Le Pen.

In a video statement, the rector of the mosque, Chems-Eddine Hafiz, claimed that “malicious forces are speaking out today calling for the banishment of Muslims.”

Urging Muslims not to ignore the election, he stated, “Abstention from voting and the blank votes will strengthen the far-right wing.”

Meanwhile, a new mosque in Toulouse that can accommodate 4,000 people has just opened while Christian churches continue to be desecrated and closed down on a daily basis.

Figures show that nearly 25 per cent of all newborn babies in France have an Arab name.

And the French are likely to vote for the continuation of all this by re-electing Macron on Sunday.

