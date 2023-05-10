In 'Major Pivot' Ahead Of Title 42 Immigration Catastrophe, Biden Admin Revives Trump-Era Border Policy

According to 'internal documents' seen only by CBS News (so who knows), the Biden administration is bringing back a Trump-era rule in a "major pivot" to help facilitate swift deportations of migrants who enter the United States illegally after the Title 42 pandemic-era emergency policy sunsets on Thursday.

Migrants wait near the U.S.-Mexico border wall after crossing the Rio Bravo River with the intention of turning themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents, seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 13, 2023. (Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters)

Under the new rule, asylum seekers who can't prove they previously requested protection in a third country, such as Mexico, will be ineligible.

"More than 150,000 migrants are waiting in northern Mexican states to cross into the United States," reports CNN — and "hundreds of thousands more from Central America are on their way as Title 42 expires on Thursday." pic.twitter.com/PJMqjjY2kR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 9, 2023

According to the report, hundreds of US immigration officers have been trained on how to enforce the new restriction, which is expected to be challenged in federal court.

That said, migrants who use a mobile app-powered system won't be barred under the policy - nor will the new rule apply to unaccompanied minors that the Obama-Biden administration built cages to toss them in over a decade ago.

Of course, CBS News reminds us that "If upheld, the Biden administration's rule will cement a growing bipartisan rejection of the asylum laws that Congress enacted in 1980 to conform with international treaties designed to prevent nations from turning away refugees to places where they could be persecuted, as the U.S. did to some Jews fleeing Nazi Germany."

Just an absolute free for all of illegal crossings from Matamoros, MX into Brownsville, TX with apparently zero resistance or deterrence on the US side…at least in this location. We continue to see a large majority of the crossings being single adults. https://t.co/WdafWUwZsE — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 9, 2023

So, 150,000 migrants waiting to cross into the United States this week have been compared to Jews fleeing Nazi Germany - with the implication of course being that only Nazis would oppose letting illegals into the country.

According to internal training documents, only migrants with "exceptionally compelling circumstances" will be able to overcome the rule's asylum bar. Those include migrants with an "acute medical emergency," those who face an "imminent and extreme threat" in Mexico and victims of "a severe form of human trafficking." In order to avoid being deported and banished from the U.S. for five years, those who don't qualify for any exemption will need to pass interviews with heightened standards designed to lead to more rejections than traditional "credible fear" interviews, according to the training materials. The restriction is the centerpiece of the Biden administration's attempt to blunt a potentially historic increase in the number of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border when the Title 42 expulsions are discontinued at midnight on Thursday. Unauthorized border arrivals have already spiked, with Border Patrol averaging more than 8,700 daily migrant apprehensions during a three-day period this past week, an increase from the 5,200 average in March. -CBS News

Former ICE director Tom Hokman called the border crisis the "largest homeland security intelligence failure since 9/11," telling the Epoch Times that the problem will only be exacerbated with the lifting of Title 42.

"What’s happening to the southern border right now, in my opinion, after doing this for 35 years, is the largest homeland security intelligence failure since 9/11," he said, adding "This is a huge national security failure."

More via the Epoch Times;

As head of ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations, Homan received the 2015 Presidential Rank Award for Distinguished Service, the country’s highest civil service award. In June 2018, the month that he retired from ICE, Homan received the Distinguished Service Medal from Trump, and in January 2021 was awarded the National Security Medal.

Enormous line of hundreds migrants gathering for Border Patrol processing after they crossed illegally into Brownsville. Stretches as far as I can see from this perspective. It has been non-stop like this with huge groups in the late afternoon/evening every day last three days. pic.twitter.com/6ArCgGTXzH — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 9, 2023

Homan, who served as head of ICE from 2017 to 2018, said that during the Biden administration “we know that known and suspected terrorists have crossed the border and weren’t apprehended.”

“Over 1.4 million known gotaways” have crossed the border illegally since [President Joe] Biden took office, Homan said.

“This is just known gotaways … How many people have been across the border that we don’t know about because they weren’t captured on a drone or a sensor or a camera? So, if we know 1.4 [million gotaways], that number’s probably double or triple.”

It has begun - Bensman from Matamoros Mexico.

All morning long. I’d say several thousand have crossed and the day is young pic.twitter.com/4KJkHje1zh — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) May 9, 2023

Homan added that some illegal immigrants arrested during the Biden administration are from countries that sponsor terrorism.

“They’ve already arrested over 170 people from the terrorist watchlist. That’s who they’ve arrested,” Homan said. “If you don’t think a single one out of that 1.4 million plus the unknowns [is a known or suspected terrorist], then you’re ignorant of the data.”

Of the unknown number of illegal immigrants who have unlawfully entered the United States, “a large percentage are carrying fentanyl, a large percentage of them are criminals and gang members. And believe me, a large percentage of them are going to be known and suspected terrorists,” he said.