Majority Of Democrats Don't Want Biden To Run For President In 2024

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

A majority of Democrats don’t want Joe Biden to run for president again in 2024, a new poll has found.

With Biden expected to announce his campaign as soon as this week, there is little enthusiasm to see the 80-year-old grace the national stage again after years of verbal gaffes and odd behavior.

Only 45 per cent of Dems say Biden should attempt to win a second term in office, while 51 per cent say it’s time to put him out to pasture.

70 per cent of Americans total say Biden should step aside, with 48 per cent of those saying he shouldn’t run again citing Biden’s age as a “major” reason.

Another Associated Press poll found that disenchantment with Biden running again was particularly evident amongst younger voters.

Only 25 per cent of Democratic voters under the age of 45 would definitely support him, the survey found.

Despite Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announcing he will run against Biden and immediately garnering 14 per cent support among Biden voters, the DNC has announced they won’t be sponsoring any primary debates and will support Biden for re-election.

A separate Yahoo News/YouGov poll also found that 38 per cent of Americans felt “exhaustion” over a potential Biden-Trump rematch, with 29 per cent feeling “fear” over the prospect and 23 per cent feeling “sadness and fear”.

During a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Donald Trump said “there’s something wrong” with Joe Biden, with the former president suggesting Biden won’t be able to run in 2024.

“Look. Uh, I watch him just like you do. And I think it’s almost inappropriate for me to say it. I don’t see how it’s possible. There’s something wrong,” Trump claimed.

A report by Politico back in February detailed how top Democrats had major concerns about Biden’s age and cognitive functioning, with many wanting him to drop out of the race.

Meanwhile, another NBC News hypothetical primary poll shows that Donald Trump enjoys a healthy 15 point lead over his nearest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

46 per cent of Republican primary voters said they would vote for Trump if it was held today.

