Majority Of GOP Nominees Doubt Legitimacy Of 2020 Election: WaPo

A Washington Post analysis has identified 299 GOP candidates for House Senate and key statewide offices that should be called out for wrongthink - namely, questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 US election.

For example;

Those who cast doubt over election integrity "are running in every region of the country and in nearly every state."

Liberals, prepare thine fainting couches...

According to the Post - "The implications will be lasting: If Republicans take control of the House, as many political forecasters predict, election deniers would hold enormous sway over the choice of the nation’s next speaker, who in turn could preside over the House in a future contested presidential election."

The rest of the report contains multiple instances of the phrases "false claims" , "deniers" , and even includes the most dramatic quote we've ever heard regarding the topic;

"Election denialism is a form of corruption," according to Ruth Ben-Ghiat, a NY University historian and author of ‘’Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present."

"The party has now institutionalized this form of lying, this form of rejection of results. So it’s institutionalized illegal activity. These politicians are essentially conspiring to make party dogma the idea that it’s possible to reject certified results."

Really Ruth ?

We get it... it's ok when they do it.