Majority Of New Yorkers Feel Subway Unsafe At Night, Quarter Worry About Safety During The Day: Poll

Authored by Petr Svab via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

More than half of residents feel unsafe riding the New York City subway alone at night and one in four feels that way even in the daytime, according to a survey conducted earlier this year.

A subway train arrives in a station in New York City on May 17, 2021. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

The numbers are even higher for women and Asian Americans, two-thirds of whom feel unsafe at night and about a third of whom feel unsafe during the day.

Residents felt more worried about waiting for a train on the platform than riding the train itself.

The survey follows a series of high-profile crimes on the subway in recent years where people have been assaulted or even pushed onto the tracks. Victims have disproportionately been women and Asian Americans. Perpetrators have disproportionately been black men.

Yet the level of crime in the subway system, in general, hasn’t changed much over the past decade and is even slightly down so far this year compared to last year, according to New York City Police Department data.

What has increased dramatically, however, is crime in the city more broadly. Felony assaults, in particular, have been on the rise for years and so far this year have been at their highest since 1998. Also up are petty theft such as shoplifting, misdemeanor assaults, and car theft. Murder has somewhat declined this and last year, but is still up from 2019 after a dramatic rise in 2020 and 2021.

But New Yorkers still feel the city streets are safer than the subway, according to the survey. Sixty-eight percent said they felt safe walking down the street alone during the day compared to 58 percent feeling safe riding the subway alone. At night, 59 percent felt unsafe riding the subway alone, but only 50 percent felt unsafe walking alone.

