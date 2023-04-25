print-icon
Majority Of US Voters Think 'Cheating' Affected Outcome Of 2022 Midterm Elections

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Apr 25, 2023 - 02:00 AM

According to a new poll, 60% of US voters say it's likely that 'cheating' affected the outcome of the 2022 midterm elections, while 35% of voters don't think cheating was a factor in some races, Rasmussen reports in a Thursday poll.

Of the 60% who said yes, 37% of them said it was 'very likely' the case.

By party, 48% of Democrats think cheating was a factor in the 2022 midterms, compared to 78% of Republicans.

62% of those polled also say they think the government is likely "ignoring evidence of widespread election fraud."

The survey of 915 likely US voters was conducted on April 17-19, 2023 by Rasmussen Reports, and has a margin of error of +/- 3%, with a 95% level of confidence.

