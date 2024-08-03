Make Small Gov't Great Again? Musk Talks With Trump About "Gov't Efficiency Commission"

The Biden-Harris Administration recently awarded $3.1 billion to the failed California High-Speed Rail project, which has already wasted $95 billion in taxpayer funds and is decades behind completion.

Another federal government mega failure is the now stalled rollout of high-speed internet across rural America, which cost taxpayers tens of billions. Meanwhile, Elon Musk's space internet company Starlink could've supplied internet via low-Earth-orbit satellites to millions of Americans in rural America for a fraction of the cost. But with the Biden admin at war with Musk over free speech platform X, the admin overlooked Starlink.

These examples result from a bloated, inefficient government plagued by rampant mismanagement and corruption, stifling the nation's progress. The root cause is the absence of accountability and meritocracy among government workers on the managerial level.

If America intends to maintain its superpower status (and the 'woke' religion wants to destroy that), uphold the dollar's dominance, and counter China's expanding global dominance, then a swift and radical overhaul of the federal government is desperately needed.

Musk has demonstrated through SpaceX, the global leader in reusable rocket launches, that private industry drives America's dominance in space. NASA has since taken a back seat with SpaceX dominating rocket launches, while competing rocket companies, such as Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, recently unleashed lawfare against SpaceX to slow launches.

Here's a snapshot of rocket launches (using data from BryceTech) that shows Musk's rocket company launched 525 spacecraft into orbit in the first quarter, far outpacing China and Russia. The data shows that SpaceX is beating entire nation-states.

The context above is crucial here, as Musk appeared on the Lex Fridman Podcast on Friday. During the conversation, they discussed government waste and the extent of its inefficiency.

Fridman told Musk, "I wish you could go into Washington for a week and be the head of the committee for making government smaller."

Musk responded, "I have discussed with Trump the idea of a government efficiency commission ... and I would be willing to be apart of that commission."

The billionaire continued by saying that when you remove all the waste in government, well, "You're attacking the Matrix at that point ... Matrix will fight back."

Additionally, Musk revealed 7 reasons why he’s voting for Donald Trump

1. Elon Musk was astounded when Trump fist-pumped and shouted, “Fight!” shortly after getting shot in the face. “You can't feign bravery in a situation like that,” he said. 2. Musk seeks a leader “who is strong and courageous to represent the country.” 3. He wants someone tough to deal with world leaders who are pretty tough themselves. “Poor guy [Biden] has trouble climbing a flight of stairs, and the other one's first pumping after getting shot. This is no comparison.” 4. Musk wants “a secure border. We don't have a secure border.” 5. He wants someone who can deliver “safe and clean cities.” 6. Musk Thinks Trump is the better candidate to reduce spending. He’s concerned about this issue because “we're currently spending at a rate that is bankrupting the country.” 7. Musk aligns with Trump’s vision to cut bureaucratic bloat. He wants someone who will “reduce the size of government.”

Pretty convincing list, wouldn't you agree?

Earlier this year, President Javier Milei of Argentina slashed tens of thousands of jobs in a "chainsaw-style" approach to reducing the state's size.

If Trump wins in November, Musk will help drain the swamp.