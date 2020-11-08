Man Banned From Yellowstone After Cooking Chicken In Hot Spring

Living on the west coast of the US, or better yet- the Pacific Northwest, hot springs are abundant, similar to the ones found in the country of Iceland.

Did you know researchers at MIT and the University of Alcala in Spain, released a study in September, indicating strong evidence of ancient hominids using geothermal hot spring pools for cooking whole animals?

Well, you see where this is going... An Idaho man, usually stories like these start with "Florida man," was banned from Yellowstone National Park for attempting to cook chicken in a hot spring.

Yellowstone park rangers found the man on Aug. 7 near Shoshone Geyser Basin with cooking pots, attempting to cook two whole chickens in a burlap sack sitting in a hot spring, reported East Idaho News.

Rangers cited the Idaho Falls man and two others for trespassing in a thermal area.

On Sept. 10, the man pleaded guilty to the citation and was ordered to pay $600 fine and will serve two years of unsupervised probation. He was also banned from the park for two years.

Over the years, park ranges have slapped people with fines for cooking or at least attempting to cook food in the thermal spring areas. Yellowstone is super strict about its thermal areas because people have been injured and or killed.

For some more insight on geothermal hot spring cooking, Zac Efron's new web documentary series on Netflix, Down to Earth, shows how eggs can be boiled in a hot spring.