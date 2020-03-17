Man Charged After Threatening To Kill Adam Schiff

US Attorney John Durham charged a Connecticut man with threatening to kill Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) in November, when the California lawmaker was spearheading the impeachment of President Trump, according to the Justice Department.

"I want to kill you with my bare hands and smash your sick little round fat lying face in," said 62-year-old Robert M. Phelps in an online meeting request sent to Schiff's office. For the date requested, Phelps wrote "Measure your Coffin day."

The FBI ultimately traced the message to Mr. Phelps in Torrington, Conn. When investigators interviewed him in December, he told them he was a Republican, he had a right to contact members of Congress and he needed to protect Mr. Trump, the documents said. He also suggested to investigators Democrats who were involved in Mr. Trump’s impeachment hearings be arrested. Mr. Phelps was arrested Friday and released on bond. A lawyer for the man couldn’t be reached for comment. A spokesman for Mr. Schiff declined to comment. -WSJ

As chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Schiff led the majority of the House Democrats' inquiry that led to President Trump's impeachment in the House in December. He also served as the lead impeachment manager in the Senate trial. From 1987 to 1993 Schiff was an Assistant US Attorney in the Central District of California.

Trump was acquitted by the GOP-controlled Senate in February, rejecting House findings that Trump abused his office when he asked Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the case against Phelps was brought by Connecticut US attorney John Durham, who is currently leading a wide-ranging investigation into the origins of the FBI operation against the Trump campaign in 2016 to determine whether there were any ties to a Kremlin interference campaign.

Phelps faces up to 10 years for threatening to assault and murder a US official, and five years for making interstate threats. The matter is being investigated by the FBI.