"Man-Made Virus, Watch Millions Die Biggest Profit Of Their Lives. Here's Inflation, That's Your Prize": Striking Anthem Of Our Time 

Australian medical doctor and independent artist Iyah May has released a new track titled "Karmageddon," which sheds light on the harsh realities of Twitter wars, political division, media manipulation, out-of-control inflation, Covid bioweapon, Dr. Fauci, and corporate greed. The song reflects the turmoil the world has endured over the past five years and might as well serve as a striking anthem of our time.

Here are the lyrics to "Karmageddon" by Iyah May:

I open up my phone on a Monday morning Staring at my screen, I'm tired and a little lonely Mr. Musk, he said some shit, the left's are angry Twitter wars and Gaza, man, it's overwhelming

Maybe that's how life becomes when People less important than a profit line No one cares about your dreams, just pay your tax on time Keep scrolling

Hold me near to you now Gender, guns, religion, and abortion rights You better pick a tribe and hate the other side Keep scrolling (But did you see Taylor live?)

Man-made virus, watch the millions die Biggest profit of their lives Here's inflation, that's your prize This is Karmageddon

Turn on the news and eat their lies Kim or Kanye? Pick a side Cancel culture, what a vibe This is Karmageddon

Corporations swear they never lie Politicians bribed for life More than war, it's genocide This is Karmageddon

Welcome to the chaos of the times If you go left and I go right Pray we make it out alive This is Karmageddon

It's fashion week, celebs lose ribs Balenciaga, how's the kids? Just ask Drake, he's losing beef Kendrick killed him in his sleep

Diss tracks about beating up your queen While women dying doesn't cause a scene While we're fed all these distractions Kids are killed from Israel's actions

I'm a speak my mind Sick to death of all these crazy lies A circus for humanity's decline We just want a peaceful life Give the people back their rights

And I've still got a beef 'Cause Fauci's laughing and we've been asleep And WHO's a liar and it's running deep Big pharma finna eat They a devil, make them weak

Man-made virus, watch the millions die Biggest profit of their lives Here's inflation, that's your prize This is Karmageddon

Turn on the news and eat their lies Kim or Kanye? Pick a side Cancel culture, what a vibe This is Karmageddon

Corporations swear they never lie Politicians bribed for life More than war, it's genocide This is Karmageddon

Welcome to the chaos of the times If you go left and I go right Pray we make it out alive This is Karmageddon