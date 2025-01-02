"Man-Made Virus, Watch Millions Die Biggest Profit Of Their Lives. Here's Inflation, That's Your Prize": Striking Anthem Of Our Time
Australian medical doctor and independent artist Iyah May has released a new track titled "Karmageddon," which sheds light on the harsh realities of Twitter wars, political division, media manipulation, out-of-control inflation, Covid bioweapon, Dr. Fauci, and corporate greed. The song reflects the turmoil the world has endured over the past five years and might as well serve as a striking anthem of our time.
Here are the lyrics to "Karmageddon" by Iyah May:
I open up my phone on a Monday morning Staring at my screen, I'm tired and a little lonely Mr. Musk, he said some shit, the left's are angry Twitter wars and Gaza, man, it's overwhelming
Maybe that's how life becomes when People less important than a profit line No one cares about your dreams, just pay your tax on time Keep scrolling
Hold me near to you now Gender, guns, religion, and abortion rights You better pick a tribe and hate the other side Keep scrolling (But did you see Taylor live?)
Man-made virus, watch the millions die Biggest profit of their lives Here's inflation, that's your prize This is Karmageddon
Turn on the news and eat their lies Kim or Kanye? Pick a side Cancel culture, what a vibe This is Karmageddon
Corporations swear they never lie Politicians bribed for life More than war, it's genocide This is Karmageddon
Welcome to the chaos of the times If you go left and I go right Pray we make it out alive This is Karmageddon
It's fashion week, celebs lose ribs Balenciaga, how's the kids? Just ask Drake, he's losing beef Kendrick killed him in his sleep
Diss tracks about beating up your queen While women dying doesn't cause a scene While we're fed all these distractions Kids are killed from Israel's actions
I'm a speak my mind Sick to death of all these crazy lies A circus for humanity's decline We just want a peaceful life Give the people back their rights
And I've still got a beef 'Cause Fauci's laughing and we've been asleep And WHO's a liar and it's running deep Big pharma finna eat They a devil, make them weak
Man-made virus, watch the millions die Biggest profit of their lives Here's inflation, that's your prize This is Karmageddon
Turn on the news and eat their lies Kim or Kanye? Pick a side Cancel culture, what a vibe This is Karmageddon
Corporations swear they never lie Politicians bribed for life More than war, it's genocide This is Karmageddon
Welcome to the chaos of the times If you go left and I go right Pray we make it out alive This is Karmageddon
On X, May said because of her controversial lyrics, "As some of you might know I am now an independent artist after I lost my manager because I didn't change the lyrics of this song, and also left my label."
Thank you to everyone supporting my song ‘Karmageddon’. As some of you might know I am now an independent artist after I lost my manager because I didn’t change the lyrics of this song, and also left my label. Your support means the world. If you’d like to hear the full track… pic.twitter.com/LNOlirEb2A— iyah may (@iyahmaymusic) December 30, 2024
More about why she wrote the song:
"Fuelled by my own despair over a divided world and deceitful corporations, I channelled my frustration into Karmageddon. My career as a doctor has been greatly impacted, and I was affected on a deep and personal level.
"For a long time, I felt isolated with my opinions. This song reflects the helplessness many of us feel in these dark times."
Full music video:
Politically themed music has soared in popularity as the 'Fourth Turning' deepens across the West...