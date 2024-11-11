Mark Cuban Apparently Scrubs Pro-Kamala Posts After Election

Mark Cuban was one of Kamala Harris' most vocal supporters, posting tweets expressing his admiration for Harris-Walz while denouncing Trump and his supporters. After Trump's presidential election victory, Cuban appears to have scrubbed posts on the 'free speech' social media platform, though he claims this is just regular activity.

"Mark Cuban is apparently deleting a bunch of his pro-Kamala posts," Libs of TikTok said...

Mark Cuban is apparently deleting a bunch of his pro-Kamala posts. What's going on @mcuban??

X user Kevin Dalton said Cuban's account conducted a "pretty serious purge of posts on the 7th."

Definitely a pretty serious purge of posts on the 7th

Clown World said, "Mark Cuban just scrubbed every post he ever made about Kamala."

Mark Cuban just scrubbed every post he ever made about Kamala 😂

Cuban then responded to Libs of TikTok's post, "I've always gone back and deleted tweets. For years. Same with 2020 election. 2016 election. Same with other stuff. You can use the wayback machine if you really want to see them."

I've always gone back and deleted tweets. For years. Same with 2020 election. 2016 election. Same with other stuff. You can use the wayback machine if you really want to see them

Libs of TikTok responded with: "Thank for clarifying. Was this one of your deleted tweets? Why delete it?"

CNBC's Joe Kernen couldn't stop laughing about the whole situation, which he said, "LoL."

lol

Let's remind readers that Cuban enthusiastically picked up his liberal pom-poms in the months before the election, cheering across X and in corporate media about how fantastic the Harris-Walz campaign was... And he also bashed Trump supporters.

DISGUSTING: Top Kamala surrogate Mark Cuban says no "strong, intelligent women" support President Trump.



They're now openly attacking the millions of strong, intelligent women fighting alongside President Trump every day to Make America Great Again.



Will @KamalaHQ disavow? pic.twitter.com/5sPihbzJ8t — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 31, 2024

Then, in the days before the election... (was this the point when Harris' team ran out of money? - after blowing a billion dollars...):

🚨🚨🚨



BREAKING : The Kamala Harris campaign has told Mark Cuban to stop doing interviews on behalf of the Harris Campaign.

Why did Cuban nuke his credibility in backing one of the worst political campaigns in a generation? After all, Trump secured 312 electoral votes, the popular vote, the Senate, and a majority in the House.

Also, the nation shifted heavily towards the right.

If Cuban plots a future presidential run, X users won't forget this meme...

Come on, Mark, you're smarter than this.