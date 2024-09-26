Mark Cuban: "The Mainstream Media Truly Leans Right"

While we could write pages of sarcastic and pointed commentary surrounding the fact that Democrats (the politicians and their proxies... and narrative-repeating useful-idiots) turned the gaslighting-amplifier up to '11' in recent weeks (since Kamala went from worst VP approval ever to the great white/black/Asian hope to save democracy), we have decided to allow one of those 'proxies' to summarize the farce in six simple words.

Billionaire tech chap Mark Cuban sauntered on to CNBC's morning show set this morning to remind America just how bad Trump is and just how awesome the 'new' Kamala is.

CNBC's Joe Kernen brought up the reality check that Harris went from the worst (VP ever) to the first (choice for all leftists) thanks to the media's incessant pumping:

"She was at 28% favorability and then as you say, all the way up to about 50%. I would argue that filling in the blanks does not account for that move and the media coverage has been so positive and almost, Mark, that it’s like, we don’t have to worry about electing this guy who is clearly not up for another four years, and it’s not Donald Trump. So the people and the left that need a candidate would have embraced anyone at that point. And you know ABC it was 100% positive coverage of her, 92% negative of Trump so Elon says... what changed was the media coverage?"

Cuban's response was, umm... surprising... as he explained how it's amazing that Harris is polling so well given the bias in the media.

"Bias", we hear you scream? Yes, bias... but, as with everything else from the mouths of TDS sufferers, its performative projection art.

Over to you Mark:

A fly lands on Mark Cuban as he claims he likes Elon Musk and then simps for Kamala Harris pretending like the media is biased against her, not Trump. pic.twitter.com/cYdcmcyjbX — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) September 26, 2024

Yes, you heard him.

"The mainstream media is not who you think it is..." Cuban explained to a confused Joe Kernen, before dropping the ultimate untruth hammer: "the mainstream media truly leans right."

Social media was a little shocked at Cuban's willingness to say those obviously false words out loud:

He’s deteriorating mentally as quickly as he is physically — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) September 26, 2024

He has lost his mind. Trump broke him. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 26, 2024

If a billionaire can be this dumb, there's hope for all of us! — Great Stockpix (Day Trader) (@Greatstockpix) September 26, 2024

This guy has absolutely lost his fucking mind — Alex Becker 🍊🏆🥇 (@ZssBecker) September 26, 2024

Mark Cuban suffers from a severe case of trump derangement syndrome. — Eric Mandl (@ericmandl) September 26, 2024

Oddly, if the mainstream media "truly leans right" then why do they almost all vote Democrat...

Chart shows Journalist contributions to Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton; about 96% of Journalist donations went to the Democratic candidate in 2016. pic.twitter.com/AmdQpTGPxh — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) September 23, 2024

If that was not enough for you, CNBC's Kernen made life very uncomfortable for the tech billionaire as he dared to ask follow up questions to Cuban's talking-points about how awesome Kamalanomics is/was/will be...

"Being the president, Joe, as you know, is different than being vice president. It's not..."

"So she can take credit for the good things that happened with Biden, but she didn't have anything to do with the bad things?"

🚨 This CNBC host just demolished ardent Kamala defender Mark Cuban, OMG



CUBAN: Being president is different than being vice president.



HOST: "She can take credit for the good things that happened with Biden, but she doesn't have anything to do with the bad things?" pic.twitter.com/qfMgadf6MU — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 26, 2024

Mark Cuban was not done though - he's had quite an active last 24 hours: (h/t @CollinRugg)

Mark Cuban's most insane comments over the past 24 hours:



5. The mainstream media leans right, not left.



4. Kamala Harris has done a good job protecting the southern border.



3. Being vice president is not even close to being president, therefore Kamala can't be blamed for… pic.twitter.com/9DVQ5yKtZH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 26, 2024

Finally, it appears Cuban has proved his nemesis Musk right...

Mark Cuban is proof that morons can become billionaires — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 26, 2024

You never go full Cuban!!