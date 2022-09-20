Martha’s Vineyard Newspaper Lists 50 Job Ads Despite Claims Of No Work On Island

Authored by Alice Giordano via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

While some locals have claimed that the illegal immigrants who arrived on this wealthy island should go elsewhere since there wouldn’t be work for them with the summer rush gone, the local newspaper has listed 50 help wanted ads in a recent issue, and the local supermarket chain has been known to need help all year long.

A sign outside Martha's Vineyard Community Services on Sept. 18, 2022. (Alice Giordano for The Epoch Times)

The classified section of the Vineyard Gazette listed more than 50 jobs in the same issue that ran a story about the illegal aliens, referring to them as “stranded migrants.” The job ads included positions for laborers, custodians, landscapers, bakers, cooks, dishwashers, technicians, library assistant, and several retail positions.

The local YMCA also listed several job openings, including housekeepers, ice arena workers, and a front desk administrator. The spacious Y, located near where the illegal immigrants spent the night at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, shares a complex with Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS), which also ran a help wanted ad in the paper, including a job for administrative assistant, “bilingual preferred.”

MVCS didn’t respond to a request for comment by press time. The outreach center and the island’s homeless shelter told the media that they didn’t have room for the illegal aliens.

In the afternoon of Sept. 17, a Saturday, the large MVCS complex had several doors to its buildings wide open, but no staff could be found. One of the open buildings consisted of two floors with several empty rooms, including rooms with full kitchens and couches.

A group of friends enjoying an outdoor lunch at the Martha’s Vineyard Airport told The Epoch Times that while the plume of summer jobs is over, there are still enough job opportunities on the island.

The women, year-round residents who grew up on the island, pointed to Stop & Shop, a grocery store chain with three locations on the island. According to the women, the stores are always looking for help and they have worker dormitories, which they said are “now empty” with most of the summer help gone.

“Martha’s Vineyard is a tale of two cities,” said one of the women, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

But Charles Rus, music director at St. Andrew’s, the episcopal church in Edgartown where the illegal immigrants were housed, told The Epoch Times there weren’t any jobs for them on the island.

“There’s space, but there’s no job,” he said.

Rus had offered to put some of the illegal immigrants up in his two-bedroom apartment.

“If they had come four months earlier, every one of them would have had a $20 per hour job,” he said.

In response to criticism that the illegal aliens were forced off the island, Rus said the Venezuelans had to leave the island for “practical reasons,” including the need to attend scheduled court hearings.

According to a Sept. 16 story in the Vineyard Gazette, the Island Counseling Center provided each of the 50 illegal immigrants with individual legal counseling by an immigration attorney.

The Baker Call

The seemingly ample availability of jobs on Martha’s Vineyard isn’t the only point of contradiction to the narrative spun by some locals and picked up by establishment media outlets.

Some locals questioned whether local officials were unaware of the two planes of illegal aliens chartered by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and speculated about who had called on Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to remove the uninvited visitors.

“I don’t think Baker woke up in the morning, said, ‘Hey, I think I’ll take those 50 immigrants off the hands of Martha’s Vineyard,'” Richard Rooney, who lives and owns a real estate agency on the island, told The Epoch Times.

Less than 24 hours after their arrival to Martha’s Vineyard, a self-proclaimed sanctuary community, Baker approved the transfer of the illegal immigrants, mostly Venezuelans, off the island to a military base in Bourne, which is located within minutes of the ferry terminal to Martha’s Vineyard. In Bourne, the group was given shelter, food, clothing, and other supplies. Baker committed 125 members of the Massachusetts National Guard as part of the transfer.

Rooney, a Republican who has been active in local government on Martha’s Vineyard for about 30 years, also joined others who pointed to the notification requirements by Martha’s Vineyard Airport for unscheduled flights.

Democrats have attacked DeSantis, a Republican, for sending the illegal aliens to Martha’s Vineyard in what they have characterized as an ambush.

“We were given no notice,” Massachusetts state Rep. Dylan Fernandes, a Democrat representing Martha’s Vineyard, told a TV news outlet the day the illegal immigrants arrived on Martha’s Vineyard.

Massachusets Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy, appointed by Baker in 2021, also called their arrival on Martha’s Vineyard “unexpected” in a Sept. 16 press release announcing the Baker administration’s plans to take the illegal immigrants.

The island airport’s flight notification requirements state that 24-hour notification before takeoff is required for any plane with more than nine passengers, and suggest that a passenger list must also be provided in advance. Video footage from Fox News shows the illegal aliens disembarking from a plane shortly after arriving on Martha’s Vineyard.

Rooney wonders why someone was at the airport filming the debarkation, especially if the plane was “secretly” sent.

On Sept. 18, a man answering the phone line for airport operations refused to provide general information about the airport’s notification requirements, initially telling The Epoch Times that there were no notification requirements. When The Epoch Times stated the 24-hour notice policy for flights with nine or more passengers, the man said he wasn’t permitted to speak to the press.

Martha’s Vineyard Airport is funded with tax dollars and receives sizable state and federal subsidies.

The airport received $1.2 million in federal COVID-19 aid in 2020. In 2019, Dukes County, the county-level government on Martha’s Vineyard, gave the airport $1.2 million for “improvements.”

