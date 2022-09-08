Maryland County To Enforce Youth Curfew After "Armed And Dangerous Children" Spark Murderous Month

A county in Maryland near Washington, D.C., just recorded the deadliest month in decades. Local government officials are fed up with the surge in violent crime and announced a curfew for young people, which will last for a month, according to The Washington Times.

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks held a press conference Monday about the new curfew would begin next weekend and last for 30 days. Anyone under 17 will be forbidden from public areas between 10 pm and 5 am on weeknights unless escorted by a parent. On weekends the curfew begins at midnight and will be enforced by police.

Alsobrooks' announcement comes as county police investigated 24 killings in August alone, a record high.

She said an "eye-popping" 430 arrests of juveniles this year is a doubling of last year's figures -- adding a lot of violent crime is being committed by young people.

"At this point, these kids don't just need a hug, they need to be held accountable," Alsobrooks said. "I know it's not a popular thing to say, but it's a fair question: Where are their parents? Where are the aunties, where are the uncles and other family members who are responsible for them?"

She warned there'd been a dangerous spike in carjackings by "armed and dangerous children," calling it a severe problem.

The last time a youth curfew was implemented in the county was in 1995. Punishments for parents are fines up to $250.

Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz said the number of juveniles being repeatedly arrested is "deeply troubling."

Gun blog Bearing Arms pointed out:

"So I have to give Prince George's County credit for looking for ways to reduce homicides that don't involve gun control, but I'm not sure interfering with the rights of an entire segment of people of whom a small percentage are bad actors, but still account for less than a quarter of all violent crimes is the way to go."

... and what happens if the curfew doesn't work?