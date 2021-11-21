Graphic Video Captures Moment SUV Plows Into Waukesha Christmas Parade

Update (1940ET): Footage of the moment the SUV began plowing into parade participants has emerged.

TRIGGER WARNING: 🚨DISTURBING VIDEO🚨A viewer sent in horrifying video the moment a red SUV plowed through a crowd during the #Waukesha Holiday Parade. Its currently unclear how many people have been injured. Updates to come on @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/u6q10VgTJ1 — Taylor Lumpkin (@TaylorLumpkinTV) November 22, 2021

* * *

A reported mass casualty event has been reported at the Waukesha, WI Christmas parade, after a red SUV allegedly broke through the police line, plowed through pedestrians, and began firing round out of the window. It is unclear at this time how many people have been injured or killed, however at least four people have been reported as having been hit and 'not moving.'

The driver has not been identified as of this writing.

This was recorded from the City of Waukesha’s Facebook account, which was streaming the parade.



You can see a red SUV speed right past these band members, hear screams and then a law enforcement officer running. @fox6now pic.twitter.com/8lO5oRuP1I — Sam Kraemer (@SamKraemerTV) November 21, 2021

Shots fired at vehicle as possible suspect's vehicle rams barriers in escape from #Waukesha Christmas parade car attack. pic.twitter.com/2UnQcjPSn8 — Kyle is free at last, free at last! (@historysbattles) November 21, 2021

According to WISN's Courtney Sisk, the SUV hit the "dancing grannies" before speeding off, leaving "at least four members" on the ground and were not moving. One of the group's members reportedly flew 'over the hood' of the SUV.

Reports of mass causality in Waukesha. An SUV plowed through the Christmas Parade. Witnesses on the phone just told me several members of the “Dancing Grannies” were hit and are not moving. We are on the way. @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/DvoJKg3KzI — Courtney Sisk (@Courtney_SiskTV) November 21, 2021

"At the Waukesha Holiday parade and a car just broke through the police line, plowing through pedestrians and firing rounds out the window. Family and I are safe. Happened 20 feet in front of us," wrote Twitter user Zach Heisler (@zrheisler).

At the Waukesha Holiday parade and a car just broke through the police line, plowing through pedestrians and firing rounds out the window. Family and I are safe. Happened 20 feet in front of us. — Zach Heisler (@zrheisler) November 21, 2021

#Update: Video of the scene right now in #Waukesha in #Wisconsin after a car ploughed his way through people of crowds, injuring up to at least 30 people. pic.twitter.com/mcQpgGxZDo — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@Sotiridi1) November 21, 2021