Mass Shooting At Colorado Gay Club Leaves 5 Dead, 18 Injured

Authored by Zachary Stieber via The Epoch Times,

Five people were killed and another 18, including the suspect, were injured in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado, according to police officials.

The first call on the shooting came in just before midnight on Nov. 19, Lt. Pamela Castro with the Colorado Springs Police Department told reporters near the establishment, which is called Club Q.

The suspect was taken into custody and is being treated at local hospitals, as are the other injured, Castro said. The severity of the injuries vary and the number of dead could increase.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation, police said.

The suspect was not identified by name, age, or sex, and officials would not say how the suspect became injured. The suspect has not yet been charged.

Police planned to share more details during an 8 a.m. press conference.

Club Q said on its Facebook page that it was “devastated by the senseless attack on our community.”

“Our pray[er]s and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack,” the club said.

Club Q was holding several drag events on Sunday, including a Drag Brunch and a Drag showtime starting at 8 p.m. “We’re celebrating Transgender Day of Remembrance with a variety of gender identities and performance styles!” the club had said in a promotional message.

Hospitals were working with authorities to notify family members of those who were injured in the shooting.

Most of the people who were not injured had been allowed to leave the club.

Authorities would not say whether surveillance video captured the shooting. They asked for cellphone video from witnesses.

Fire officials said that nearly a dozen ambulances were utilized to rush victims to the hospitals. Because of how many victims there were, some ambulances transported multiple victims at once.

“Unfortunately these are events we do train for, as far as what we call a ‘mass casualty,’ so that is why we had such a big response,” said Colorado Springs Fire Captain Mike Smaldino told reporters. “Working with the police, we were able to get everybody transported out of here in a pretty quick manner and get them to the hospital, where they have a better chance for their injuries.”