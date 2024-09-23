Matt Walsh's 'Am I Racist?' Movie Taking On DEI Remains In US Box Office Top 10 

Matt Walsh's latest film, Am I Racist? is a scathing takedown of the far-left diversity, equity, and inclusion movement, often referred to as the "woke mind virus." Funded by Jeremy Boreing and Ben Shapiro's conservative media outlet, The Daily Wire, the documentary has already grossed $9 million in just ten days, securing the number six spot on the US box-office chart.

According to figures shared by Box Office Mojo, Walsh's Am I Racist? secured the number six spot in the US box office charts through Sunday, earning $9 million in the ten days out in theaters nationwide. Ahead of Walsh's film is Deadpool & Wolverine at number 5, Never Let Go at number 4, Speak No Evil at number 3, Transformers One at 2, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at the first spot.

Am I Racist? essentially took a page from Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat to go deep undercover in the world of wokeism. Wash dressed like a white liberal hipster professor and paraded his DEI certification while speaking with so-called anti-racism experts.

More from Walsh on X...

After our second weekend: “Am I Racist?” remains in the box office top 10, it’s the top grossing documentary of the year, top 5 political doc in the last decade, earned 3x its production budget, and our total gross moves us into the top 40 for all docs, all time. And counting. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 23, 2024

On the movie rating website IMBD, Wash's film is rated 7.5/10, and the film is ranked number 8 on the website's 'Most Popular Movies' list.

In the user review section of the IMBD, the featured review with 9/10 stated:

Hilarious movie. Well worth the watch and everyone should see it. This movie is excellent. My wife and I saw it over the weekend, and we haven't laughed this much in a long time at the theatre. We both thought it was hilarious. On top of that it is also enlightening and gives you a glimpse inside the world of DEI and systemic racism along with those who profit from it. Eye opening. I feel like everyone should watch this movie. It's also great to watch it in theatres because watching it with a crowd is just enhances the experience. Everyone was laughing the whole time. I don't want to give any spoilers at all because it's worth it to see it all unspoiled. Many of the situations that Matt Walsh finds himself in have to be seen to be believed. Fantastic watch and well worth the price of admission, and I'm far happier to spend my hard earned money on a movie like this than many other movies coming out of Hollywood these days.

Another user ranked the movie at 9/10, saying:

Brilliantly sarcastic take on the racism and hate industry This is the first movie in a long time where the arguments being presented are so absurd - so logically cork screwy -that laughter rolled through the cinema. There are horrible racist acts happening in our society - but the conclusion that our society is racist to the core, or that we are all racists, is bunkum. This film sets out to show the DEI industry (and cult) in all its intellectual shoddiness. The skill of this film is to depict exactly the absurdity of these ideas. Walsh is a remarkably skilled actor - wins the Borat award for straight faced interviews with people tying themselves up in absurd arguments. There are so many scenes that begin with a grave and seriously proposed premise...that then get taken by the 'white guilt/society is totally racist' workshop and TV show crowd to total farce. A broader theme - brilliantly presented and established - is the degree to which we, as a society, have become a herd of grazing sheep, digesting whatever the media (of any type or any ideological leaning) present to us as "expert" information. The film is a must see as to how we are all being manipulated unless we keep our critical thinking skills in shape.

Official trailer.

Conservative-themed movies and documentaries have been gaining popularity among American moviegoers in recent years.

In 2023, Angel Studios released Sounds of Freedom, which grossed $250 million against a $14.5 million budget. It has become one of the most successful independent films in history and exposed the horrors of child trafficking.

Here's what others are saying...

My thoughts on Am I Racist. pic.twitter.com/yEZMv8hpnP — Irene BritUSA (@irenebritusa) September 16, 2024

Films with a purpose. This is the new trend. Forget mindless Hollywood movies about nothing.