Maxwell Defense Files Motion For New Trial Over Sex Trafficking Charges

Authored by Dave Paone via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Ghislaine Maxwell’s defense team filed a motion in federal court on Dec. 19 requesting a new trial for the British socialite.

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell sits as the guilty verdict in her sex abuse trial is read in a courtroom sketch in New York City, on Dec. 29, 2021. (Jane Rosenberg TPX Images of the day/Reuters)

On Dec. 29 Maxwell was found guilty of five out of six sex-trafficking charges on behalf of the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Accompanying exhibits for the new trial request are under seal.

At the center of the motion is Juror No. 50, who had recently stated publicly he was a victim of childhood sexual abuse and made this known to his fellow jurors during deliberations.

The prosecution had previously requested there be an inquiry into the juror and the defense had previously requested a new trial.

On Jan. 5, Judge Alison Nathan set a briefing schedule with Jan. 19 as the date the defense could officially file a motion for a new trial. The prosecution could respond on Feb. 2 and the defense could reply to that on Feb. 9.

The prosecution informed Nathan on Jan. 10 that if there’s no new trial it will drop its two outstanding perjury charges against Maxwell.

On Jan. 14 Nathan scheduled Maxwell’s sentencing for June 28.