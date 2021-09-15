Mayor Demands School Board Resign Or Be Charged Over Dissemination Of "Child Pornography" Material

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

The Mayor of Hudson, Ohio is demanding that school board members either resign or face charges after it was revealed that material which amounts to “child pornography” was part of the curriculum for high school students.

The controversy began after parents complained about a book called “642 Things to Write About,” which was provided to high school students who are taking a college credit course called Writing in the Liberal Arts II.

The books asks students to “write a sex scene you wouldn’t show your mom,” as well as giving them the task of “(rewriting) the sex scene from above into one that you’d let your mom read.”

Concerned parents at the school board meeting on Monday demanded that cameras be placed in classrooms to keep tabs on what is going on, with one person describing the material as”disgusting,” adding that was facilitating “grooming.”

Superintendent Phil Herman asserted that the material was removed as soon as officials were alerted to it and that “at no time were any of these inappropriate writing prompts assigned as part of the class.”

However, Mayor Craig Shubert demanded severe consequences for those who had potentially exposed minors to such material.

BREAKING: Hudson mayor demands all school board members resign or face possible criminal charges over high school course material that he said a judge called "child pornography."



“I'm going to give you a simple choice: You either choose to resign or you will be charged." pic.twitter.com/guhp0zc0ns — Jenny Beth Martin (@jennybethm) September 14, 2021

“It has come to my attention that your educators are distributing essentially what is child pornography in the classroom,” Shubert told the board. “I’ve spoken to a judge this evening. She’s already confirmed that. So I’m going to give you a simple choice: You either choose to resign from this board of education or you will be charged.”

All five members have been given until the end of the month to resign, although Ralph Lusher, staff attorney with the Ohio School Boards Association, suggested that they couldn’t be held criminally liable for curriculum material.

Herman apologized for the material and said a full investigation was underway.

The image below of a book depicting graphic homosexual intercourse has also allegedly been used in grade schools.

This is the kind of stuff they give to grade school kids.

A deeply concerned parent showed this to me.. Her sister may look to sue the school if the board does nor respond pic.twitter.com/zMAgkUdzf4 — GBDaniello (@glassscape) September 12, 2021

If this kind of degeneracy is being pushed on your kids, what else are they being taught?

For those who have the resources to homeschool their children, it’s a no brainer at this point.