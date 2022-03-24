print-icon
McConnell "Cannot And Will Not Support Judge Jackson" After "Studying Nominee's Record And Watching Her Performance"

by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Mar 24, 2022 - 08:40 PM

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced that he "cannot and will not" support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for a lifetime appointment to the US Supreme Court.

"Judge Jackson was the court packers’ pick and she testified like it," he added in a Thursday floor speech following two days of committee questioning this week - during which she was asked repeatedly by GOP lawmakers about her history of giving light sentences to pedophiles.

Developing...

