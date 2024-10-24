McDonalds Where Trump 'Worked' Hires Private Security After Deranged Leftist Threats

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The McDonald’s franchise in Pennsylvania where president Trump visited and worked a shift, sending leftists into one of the all time seethiest of meltdowns, has been forced to hire private security because of a barrage of threats.

Trump worked the fry station and served customers at the drive-thru in Bucks County this past weekend, in one of the greatest election stunts ever.

Now franchise owner, Derek Giacomantonio has had to retain the private security personnel he hired for Trump’s visit to protect his store and staff in the wake of threatening messages and phone calls from TDS sufferers.

The Daily Caller reports that Trump Jim Worthington, who organised Trump’s visit and led Pennsylvania’s delegation at the Republican National Convention, has revealed “There was chatter…There’s been messaging and phone calling and social media where people have made threats and said they are going to do this or that.”

One Bucks County resident told the outlet that she visited the McDonalds with her four sons, noting “We walked in. It seemed fine. We ordered and we sat down, but then we looked to our left, and there were several armed guards just sitting there.”

The resident added, “One of [the guards] stepped outside, and I saw him walking around our car. I thought he was checking if we have our insurance or something…Then [my husband and I] are like, ‘these guys are security;’ ‘these guys are really watching and seeing what’s going on.’ It was then I made the connection [to Trump].”

Worthington noted that Mr Giacomantonio, who wisely doesn’t want to do any media appearances, “has maintained the security there at his expense,” adding “I asked him, ‘can we help you defray those costs?’ He said ‘absolutely not. This is, sadly, a cost of doing business, but I value my employees and my customers so I’m willing to bear that cost.’”

Worthington also stressed that despite the threats, business is booming at the branch, noting “the community is really embracing it, and a lot of people have come in here since Sunday just to patronize the restaurant.”

He added, “a lot of people anticipated [a boycott] would happen, because that is typical for some Democratic supporters to do, but [the business] hasn’t been hurt.”

Trump’s visit to the store was so successful that the leftist media is still complaining about it, almost a full week later, as documented in the thread below.

