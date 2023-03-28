print-icon
Media Loses Confidence In Preferred Pronouns After Transgender Shooter Attacks Christian School

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Mar 28, 2023 - 03:14 PM

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News (emphasis ours),

The media appears to have developed a sudden confusion surrounding preferred pronouns after a woman who identified as a man attacked a Christian school in Nashville, killing three children and three adults.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI via Getty Images

28-year-old Audrey Hale carefully planned out the assault on The Covenant School, leaving behind maps and a manifesto, the details of which have yet to be revealed.

Given Hale’s transgender identity, many have speculated that the massacre was motivated by Tennessee’s recent ban on all forms of “gender-affirming” transgender care for minors as well as drag queen shows, although others have suggested the motive was Hale’s resentment at having been made to attend the school.

Whatever the motive, the media’s reaction was to lose confidence in its assertion that transgender pronouns should be respected.

Despite Hale, a biological woman, having started identifying as a man in recent months, BBC News expressed confusion over the issue, despite authorities making clear the culprit was transgender.

 The New York Times also claimed there was “confusion” surrounding the shooter’s transgender identity, despite such confusion only being expressed by the newspaper itself.

Some even accused the NYT of de facto apologizing for “misgendering” the killer.

The newspaper initially reported that the culprit was a “woman,” but later changed their description.

USA Today also appeared to apologize on behalf of authorities for initially stating that the shooter was in fact a biological woman.

Meanwhile, Newsweek appeared to blame anyone other than the culprit for the shooting, citing the ban on drag queen shows, gender-affirming care and “assault weapons” remaining legal, with the news outlet almost appearing to attempt to justify the carnage.

The meme below just above sums up the media’s bizarre reaction.

*  *  *

