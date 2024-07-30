Media Shills Have Received Their New Script: "Conservatives Are Weird"

As August approaches and the campaign season enters the final stretch, there have been some not-so-surprising developments in the behavior of Big Tech search engines, social media and the narratives being spread by establishment news organizations. Search terms for Donald Trump have been suspiciously absent on Google. Trump's speeches are being consistently edited out of context. And, media platforms are blatantly parroting the same scripted talking points in a way that would make Joseph Goebbels blush.

As he once stated: “Think of the press as a great keyboard on which the government can play.”

This mantra has never been more obvious than it is today. The new narrative that every progressive shill is reciting on nearly every major news platform? Donald Trump and JD Vance are 'just plain weird', and conservatives are all weird by extension...

Supercut of NPC’s being programmed to say “weird.” pic.twitter.com/ehOg48ZiJZ — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 30, 2024

It's hard to say who this talking point is meant to appeal to, but Democrats are clearly very proud of it. No doubt they paid an obscure think-tank a lot of money to develop it. However, the slogan slinging tactics of the elections of yesteryear are not very impressive to most of the voting public today. In the midst of stagflationary crisis, cultural sabotage, national instability and a Democratic Party seemingly intent on starting WWIII, Americans are not interested in slogans, Americans want solutions.

If you repeat a lie loud enough and often enough, it just annoys the public even more.

Perhaps the shift of Gen Z men towards more conservatives ideals has got the progressives scrambling to come up with relatable slogans. They are already referring to Kamala Harris as the "Gen Z meme queen." Of course, as everyone knows, the political left does not know how to meme. It feels like desperation because this is their candidate going into November...

🎥Harris VEEP Mashup



Kamala Harris is the real-life VEEP.



The MSM is trying to act like gaffes never happened, we can not let them forget. pic.twitter.com/fHI658ekrJ — Elephant Civics (@ElephantCivics) July 24, 2024

This is why Kamala has no chance in hell of legitimately winning the election. This stuff is going to be plastered everywhere as it should be, as well as all her other gaffes and idiotic statements.



I don't care if our President is a woman, or black, or gay or whatever. What I… pic.twitter.com/MyYTCz895y — Warmaster (@MrAntiHero1) July 22, 2024

One could guess that labeling conservatives as "weird" is meant to marginalize the undeniable momentum away from woke demagoguery. Notice that Pride Month was barely a blip on the radar in 2024, Biden just got booted from his own campaign, the Trump assassin missed and the Olympics is losing sponsorships after going woke in their opening ceremonies. Leftists are not having a good year.

The pedulum is swinging back and they know it.

While we wait for Kamala Harris to say or do anything to deserve the avalanche of praise she has been receiving from the media since replacing Biden as the Democratic candidate, the "memes" are certain to flow with each new narrative being more cringe inducing than the last. None of it will be useful in papering over the fact that Kamala Harris is one of the weirdest and most unsettling presidential hopefuls of all time.