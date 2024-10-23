Media Trots Out Disgraced Black Figures To Shame Black Men Into Voting For Harris

When Democrats start losing the black vote they used to roll out Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson to frighten them into submission. Today, they call in Barack Obama or Michelle Obama to reel black voters back into the fold. But what happens when the old false leadership ploy doesn't work?

The DNC and the establishment media are in a panic this month over polling data which indicates a shrinking support base for Kamala Harris among minority groups. Some journalists are in denial. MSNBC and others argue that the black voter crisis is "overblown." They note that recent polls show black men still supporting Harris at 70%, but compare this number to 2020 when 79% of black men voted for Biden. In 2016, 82% voted for Hillary Clinton, and in 2012 89% voted for Barack Obama.

A trend seems to be developing here, and it does not bode well for the political left. The Democratic Party has long treated minorities as their political property, consistently claiming to be their champion while viciously attacking any minority voters that leave the plantation. The steady decline in minority support for Democrats suggests an awakening is in progress, or maybe a rebellion.

In response, the media and Democrats have reverted to shaming tactics, calling black men misogynistic for not clamoring to vote for Harris. Black men say it's not about her gender, it's about her policies and her consistent failures. However, the leftist political machine refuses to listen. They have become so indignant that they're trotting out any black figure they can find to browbeat black men, including disgraced figures.

Kamala Harris went on a "No really, I'm a Christian..." campaign this week, visiting two black churches in Atlanta including the church of Pastor Jamal Bryant. Bryant argued that real men would vote for Harris because real men support women. His comments ring a bit hollow considering his own life choices.

Pastor Jamal Bryant says there's "something wrong" with black men who don't support "a sista" Kamala Harris.



Well Mr. Bryant, were you supporting "a sista" when you cheated on your wife with members of your congregation?

The media also recruited election denier, race hustler and defeated Georgia candidate for governor, Stacey Abrams, who admonished black men as sexist and racist for not coming out in greater numbers for Harris.

Stacey Abrams (D) claims that a lot of black men are not supporting Kamala Harris because they are sexist and racist.

This is the same line of attack used by Barack Obama in his recent statements that "the brothas" were not doing their part to keep Harris in power.

The continuing narrative suggests a coordinated DNC campaign - Meaning, they have actively decided that shaming black men is the best strategy they have.

If that doesn't work, a new Harris ad campaign is aimed at frightening black men with threats that women won't date them if they don't vote Democrat. It's also designed to convince women to follow through on the threat.

JUST IN: Kamala Harris releases dating ads on Snapchat and Instagram telling young black men they won't get laid unless they vote for her.



The ads are running near college campuses in key swing states.



Here is where it gets interesting: According to Meta Ads Library, the…

The Democrats are confident in their ability to retain the black female demographic in 2024, but it's men of all races that the leftists have a problem convincing. Leftist politicians refuse to admit that they were wrong to embrace the woke feminist narrative that masculinity is "toxic" and that men must be "reeducated" from childhood to act less like men and more like women. While this propaganda campaign was specifically aimed at straight white men, they obviously did not count on straight black men joining the fight against intersectional feminism.

The messaging smells of desperation.