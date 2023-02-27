Mexican President Tweets Image Of Mythical Elf As Possible Distraction Amid Widespread Protests

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) tweeted an image on Saturday showing what he said was a mythical woodland elf of Mayan folklore. The picture might be a distraction after social and political unrest flared up on Sunday. Over 500,000 people protested in Mexico City to voice anger over AMLO's move to consolidate the electoral authority, according to Reuters.

"I share two photos of our supervision of the Mayan Train works: one, taken by an engineer three days ago, apparently from an Aluxe; another, by Diego Prieto of a splendid pre-Hispanic sculpture in Ek Balam," AMLO said.

Les comparto dos fotos de nuestra supervisión a las obras del Tren Maya: una, tomada por un ingeniero hace tres días, al parecer de un aluxe; otra, de Diego Prieto de una espléndida escultura prehispánica en Ek Balam. Todo es místico. pic.twitter.com/Tr5OP2EqmU — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) February 25, 2023

The nighttime photo by the engineer shows what appears to be the mythical woodland elf.

The second image the president posted is a sculpture of the Aluxe from Mayan times.

"Everything is mystical," AMLO said.

According to traditional Mayan belief, the Aluxe is said to live in dense forests and play tricks on people.

However, this could be the oldest trick in the book.

That's because half a million people gathered on the streets of Mexico City on Sunday to voice concern over Mexico's Congress' new overhaul of the National Electoral Institute that will allegedly weaken Mexican democracy. It's a move that some view as a bid for AMLO to stay in power.

Huge crowds gathered in Mexico to protest President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's reorganization of the independent body overseeing the country's elections, saying the move would weaken democracy https://t.co/PHTRPNBMVV pic.twitter.com/g72zlWvpy3 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 27, 2023

According to National Electoral Institute, AMLO's overhaul will slash thousands of jobs safeguarding elections.

... and what's the best distraction AMLO can conjure up? Well, it isn't balloons or UFOs but rather a mythical woodland elf.