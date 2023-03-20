Miami Beach Declares State Of Emergency Amid Spring Break Chaos

Miami Beach has declared a state of emergency and implemented a curfew for Sunday night until Monday morning due to the violent shootings and chaos on the streets as spring break kicks off.

NBC 6 South Florida reported a deadly shooting on Friday night. That followed another deadly shooting on Sunday morning.

Besides the deadly shootings, there was chaos on the streets.

🚨#BREAKING: Reports of out control Spring Breakers jumping on occupied cars with fights breaking out

For the third consecutive year, city officials have declared emergencies over wild spring break parties.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber posted a video message Sunday about the crowds and presence of firearms have “created a peril that cannot go unchecked” despite law enforcement presence in the area. The mayor seems to regret allowing spring break this year:

“We don't ask for spring break in our city. We don't want spring break in our city. It's too rowdy, it's too much disorder and it's too difficult to police."

Here's Gelber's video message:

Gelber's office also released a press release about the chaos over the weekend, describing "the two shootings and the excessively large and unruly crowds, and to mitigate dangerous and illegal conduct."

Recall about a week ago, we spotted the first wave of spring breakers headed to South Florida.

When will South Florida politicians put an end to the mass partying that usually results in week-long periods of chaos?