Miami Beach Mayor Says No Curfew This Weekend As Spring Break Chaos Subsides 

As Spring Break winds down, Miami Beach has decided not to implement a curfew this weekend following last week's chaos, according to NBC Miami.

Mayor Dan Gelber said, "It won't happen this weekend unless there's some metric or something happens that changes our mind. We're not viewing it as the first resort, I think we had this as the last resort."

"Hopefully it will be tamer, there are fewer colleges on break, typically April is better than March," Gelber added.

Miami Beach's midnight curfew went into effect last Thursday morning and expired on Monday morning after a series of shootings, street fights, and stampedes.

"I know from a PR point of view it's not terrific to have an emergency declaration but honestly, if there was another route, we would have taken it but I just don't know that there was one.

"I'm never happy with Spring Break because it just doesn't seem to flow easily, and I don't like having to worry every evening when I fall to sleep and I'm wondering who's gonna wake me up in the middle of the night to tell me about something that happened," Gelber said.

Here are some of the chaotic scenes from last week.

It is a tricky business to maintain the hot nightlife of Miami Beach mixed with the explosiveness of chaotic college students.

"We have wrangled with spring break for a long time, other cities have wrangled with spring break. I think the challenge is always gonna be when your city is a venue for a rite of passage for young people you get conduct that is very hard and inconsistent with a residential community," Gelber said.

The curfew left a sour taste in everyone's mouths. Tourists complained they couldn't party on national television, and businesses reported steep weekly financial losses as they shuttered operations for several nights.

Again, the mayor is on a tightrope to ensure law and order but not discourage tourists.