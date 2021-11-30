Michael Flynn Reportedly Calls QAnon A 'CIA Disinformation Campaign'

Former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn reportedly believes that 'QAnon' is actually a 'disinformation campaign created by the CIA,' despite having heavily endorsed the movement.

In a private telephone conversation with pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood which has not been independently verified, Flynn - according to Wood, dismissed QAnon as 'total nonsense,' the Daily Mail reports.

Wood posted the conversation to his Telegram channel on Saturday. Exactly when the call took place is unclear, however it referenced a Hal Turner article published Nov. 2.

"I think it's a disinformation campaign. I think it's a disinformation campaign that the CIA created. That's what I believe," the man said to be Flynn said on the recording. "Now, I don't know that for a fact, but that's what I think it is."

Later in the call, the same man can be heard stating how the conspiracy movement was 'total nonsense' calling it a 'disinformation campaign created by the left'. 'I think it's a disinformation campaign. There's actually a very interesting article today out that was sent to me — I'll send it to you — about how the QAnon movement has failed and all that. But I find it total nonsense, and I think it's a disinformation campaign created by the left,' he said. -Daily Mail

Listen:

While it's possible the man heard in the recording is not Flynn, the retired Army General hasn't denied it when reached for comment by other outlets.