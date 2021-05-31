Michael Flynn Says Myanmar-Style Military Coup 'Should Happen' In United States

Former Trump National Security Adviser Micheal Flynn made an off-the-cuff statement over the weekend that a Myanmar-like military coup not only could happen, but "should happen" in the US.

Speaking at the Dallas "For God & Country Patriot Roundup," branded by Business Insider and MarketWatch as a "QAnon conference" (because a quilt with a "Q" on it was auctioned off at the event), Flynn was asked during a Q&A session "I want to know why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here?"

To which Flynn - who spent 33 years as an Army intelligence officer - replied: "No reason. I mean, it should happen."

Here is the video of former national security advisor Michael Flynn saying that he thinks a coup like the coup in Myanmar should happen in the US. pic.twitter.com/7mGYjfXg18 — Mamie 😌 (@MC_Hyperbole) May 30, 2021

After it was revealed that the FBI pressured Flynn into pleading guilty amid threat of going after his son, leading the DOJ to drop its case against him (which a judge finally closed eight months later), Flynn has become an icon among former President Trump's most ardent supporters.

According to the New York Times, "He was one of the most extreme voices in Mr. Trump’s 77-day push to overturn the election," and suggested using the military to rerun the vote in key battleground states - which then-President Trump could have imposed martial law to enact.

"People out there talk about martial law like it’s something that we’ve never done," Flynn told Newsmax several months ago, noting that the military had taken over for civilian authorities dozens of times in US history.