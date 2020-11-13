Michigan AG: Trump's Voter Fraud Lawsuits Are Racist

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

The Michigan Attorney General declared Thursday that President Trump’s efforts to force a recount in the state through the courts are racist.

Democrat Dana Nessel bizarrely contended that the lawsuits centre around the notion that black people are to blame for voter fraud.

“Really the themes that we see, that persist, are this: Black people are corrupt, Black people are incompetent and Black people can’t be trusted,” Nessel declared. “That’s the narrative that is continually espoused by the Trump campaign and their allies in these lawsuits,” the AG claimed, as reported by The Detroit Free Press.

Nessel’s “proof” to back up her claims is that Trump’s lawsuits are focused on Detroit, rather than outside counties in the state. Because Detroit has more black residents, that somehow makes Trump’s lawsuit racist.

Of course, Detroit is the biggest urban area in the state, so it makes perfect sense that Trump’s suits are focused there, as that’s where the most votes are.

The Detroit Free Press reported this week that Trump has filed a suit in federal court alleging that “there was enough wrongdoing involved in counting votes in Detroit that a judge should temporarily prevent the certification of election results in the city and throughout the state.”

The suit has over 100 affidavits, according to the report.

Nessel has charged that Trump is “forum shopping,” for courts that will be sympathetic to his challenges.

“In my view, this is really a brazen case of forum shopping,” Nessel said, adding, “I will add that forum shopping and judge shopping are my least two favorite shopping seasons.”

She proclaimed that if she had tried such a move “this baseless and this frivolous, I would be sanctioned and I would likely be looking at a loss of licensure.”

Nessel is an avid anti-Trumper, routinely offering deranged comparisons of the President to Nazis and Adolf Hitler:

AG Dana Nessel kicking off her Democratic Nominating Convention by comparing President Trump to Adolf Hitler, before joking: "Hitler, by all accounts, could read and write ... and he also was brave enough to serve in his nation's military." — Jordyn Hermani (@JordynHermani) August 29, 2020