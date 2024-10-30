Michigan Says 'Nationwide Issue' With Certain Dominion Machines, While Colorado SoS Leaked Voting System Passwords

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has admitted that split-ticket voters using Dominion ICX Voter Assist Terminals (VAT) should be prepared for 'programming issues' on election day. A VAT is a special type of device which people with disabilities may use to mark their ballot, which the machine then prints and puts through the tabulator.

Michigan Secretary of State, Democrat Jocelyn Benson admits there’s a nationwide issue with Dominion terminals that prevents voters from making certain selections while voting. They call this a “programming issue”. You know what doesn’t have programming issues? Paper ballots. pic.twitter.com/rcVoCAOEcd — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 30, 2024

According to Benson, the machine has issues properly processing certain types of ballots.

"Yeah, this is a nationwide issue with Dominion voter access terminals in, in the counties that use them in the voter access terminals," Benson said. "Of course, not all the machines, just the ones that are accessible, have an issue. With the straight-party voting and a programming issue, that’s again affected the machines nationwide."

Voters using a VAT this Election Day will have to either vote straight-ticket or manually split their ballot—unlike how Michigan voters usually have the option to select the straight party option and then override their party selection for certain races. Benson also says this issue has frustrated officials in places where these machines are used. -WLNS

But wait, there's more!

1,000 miles away in Colorado, the Secretary of State's office "improperly" posted a spreadsheet to its public website that included passwords to some of the state's voting system.

On Tuesday morning, Colorado Republican Party Vice Chair Hope Scheppelman shared the hidden tab discovery in a mass email, along with an affidavit from someone who says the downloaded the Excel file & discovered the tab by clicking "unhide," 9NEWS reports.

Over 600 passwords for machines in 63 of the state's 64 counties were posted for any and all to see.

"BIOS passwords are highly confidential, allowing broad access for knowledgeable users to fundamentally manipulate systems and data and to remove any trace of doing so. Due to the sensitivity surrounding BIOS passwords, Colorado election regulation (8 CCR 1505-1), Rule 20.5.2(c)(11), requires limited access to a select few at the Colorado Department of State; neither county clerks nor commissioners have access to these files," said the Colorado GOP.

Here's a full copy of the affidavit.



Jena Griswold's office confirmed that it did happen and that “the Department is working to remedy this situation where necessary.”



“The Department took immediate action as soon as it was aware of this and informed the Cybersecurity and… pic.twitter.com/UsZeFcnqns — George (@BehizyTweets) October 29, 2024

"There are two unique passwords for every election equipment component, which are kept in separate places and held by different parties. Passwords can only be used with physical in-person access to a voting system," a spokesperson for the SoS' office said.

"To be very clear, we do not see this as a full security threat to the state. This is not a security threat," Democrat Secretary of State Jena Griswold told 9NEWS.

JUST IN: Democratic Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold tried to cover up how her office leaked passwords for voting systems until she was called out.



This is the same person who:



-Sent voter registration mailers to 30,000 non-citizens

-Messaged voters to vote after they… pic.twitter.com/J62oUqq8oI — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 30, 2024

Good thing they've got several days after the election to sort this all out, right?