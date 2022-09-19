Migrant Arrests Top 2 Million For The First Time Ever After Kamala Declares 'Border Secure'

The historic migration wave this year has been driven by soaring numbers of border-crossers from outside Mexico and Central America, the two largest traditional sources of illegal entries. Migrants from Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba accounted for more than one-third of those taken into custody along the southern border last month, according to Customs and Border Protection, a 175 percent increase over August 2021. -WaPo
"Failing communist regimes in Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba are driving a new wave of migration across the Western Hemisphere, including the recent increase in encounters at the southwest U.S. border," said CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus, in a politically charged statement. "Those fleeing repressive regimes pose significant challenges for processing and removal."
If only some type of barrier, or 'wall' could be erected to stop massive illegal inflows of migrants?