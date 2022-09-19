Migrant Arrests Top 2 Million For The First Time Ever After Kamala Declares 'Border Secure'

Just one week after VP Kamala Harris declared that the southern US border is "secure," the number of illegal migrants arrested topped 2 million in just 11 months - an all-time record.

First, the woman who's one heartbeat away from the Oval Office.

NBC’S CHUCK TODD: “[The US] will have 2 million people cross this border for the first time ever.”



VP HARRIS: “We have a secure border.”



pic.twitter.com/li0wwdiIsj — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 11, 2022

The adults are back in charge?

According to the latest figures from US Customs and Border Protection, 203,598 migrants were detained in August, putting the total number of illegals arrested at 2.3 million for the 2022 fiscal year which ends Sept. 30.

And those are just the ones who were caught.