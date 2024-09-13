Migrant Population In Charleroi, Pennsylvania Explodes 2,000% As Crisis Unfolds

Americans are quickly realizing that the Biden-Harris administration's disastrous open southern border policies that flooded the nation with millions of unvetted illegal aliens from third-world countries are quickly overwhelming towns and local municipalities nationwide.

The nation has been shocked by the 20,000 Haitians that were dumped into Springfield, Ohio, by the Biden administration's expansion of the Temporary Protected Status program for immigrants from that failed Caribbean nation. By the way, the small town only had 58,000 before the migrant crisis began.

Springfield resident Diana Daniels told Fox News on Thursday that life in the metro area, with thousands of Haitian migrants, has been chaotic. She said local resources like housing and health care are quickly being drained, warning it's "like living in a dystopian nightmare."

Another Springfield resident is frustrated with the Biden-Harris team importing the third world into the first world:

"I see what's going on in the streets. And I see you guys sitting up there and, comfy chairs and suits… I really challenge you guys to get out here and do something, said Anthony Harris, 28, adding, "These Haitians are running into trash cans. They're running into buildings. They're flipping cars in the middle of the street, and I don't know how like, y'all can be comfortable with this."

And another...

This is an absolutely insane video.



A Springfield, Ohio homeless advocate tells the city council that landlords are kicking people out of their homes and replacing them with Haitians and that the Biden-Harris government is paying them to do it.



He says he personally knows… pic.twitter.com/edNKl4tpDz — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 12, 2024

Besides Springfield, Americans were shocked weeks ago to find out that Venezuelan prison gangs were roaming parts of a Denver metro area, causing chaos and seizing apartment buildings. Leaked US Army documents show there are thousands of Venezuelan prison gang members, some of which are armed and dangerous, running amok nationwide. And America's top oil-producing region in West Texas has been under threat by migrant gangs. This indicates that the nation's critical energy infrastructure is at risk.

Back to small towns overwhelmed by migrants, the next area to focus on is Charleroi, Pennsylvania, a small town 21 miles south of Pittsburgh, with a population of around 4,200, according to 2020 Census data.

Harris and Biden are targeting the swing states for their Haitian repopulation program https://t.co/6PWhdhlVoO — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 12, 2024

The new think tank America 2100 wrote in a post on X that the blue-collar town of Charleroi has seen its migrant population soar by 2,000% over the past two years. The group said the migrants are mainly Haitians. This is very similar to the situation in Springfield, of what appears to be the Biden-Harris team precision dumping migrants in small bull-collar towns.

"Why was it [migrants] all dumped on us? We're not being funded with anything, okay. And again, we can't even make ends meet with our budget. So, now, how are we going to get all this extra revenue to pay for it [caring for migrants]?" Councilman Larry Celaschi of Charleroi told America 2100 in a phone interview.

It isn't just Springfield. It's happening everywhere.



In Charleroi, Pennsylvania—a low-income town of just 4,000—the immigrant population has increased by 2,000% over the past two years. And it's almost all Haitians.



Here's what one Charleroi councilman told us today: pic.twitter.com/Wkwv56Tnw5 — America 2100 (@America_2100) September 11, 2024

As this Charleroi town councilman told us:



“We can’t even make ends meet with our budget [as it is]. And so now, where are we going to get this extra revenue to pay for them? And we gotta do all these things to accommodate the immigrants? That’s bullshit.” https://t.co/LOzUaszP4U — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) September 11, 2024

The spread of migrant chaos overwhelming local municipalities across the nation is only expected to worsen. Readers were supplied with a list of the areas across the country that obstruct immigration enforcement and shield criminals from ICE. These areas will likely experience a migrant crisis and are to be avoided for safety travel reasons.

It will not matter who wins the election. The flood of illegals have a purpose in the overall plan that has been unfolding. Chaos as far and wide as possible.

Massive spread across the nation!https://t.co/qFhElt4NtW — Phillip Davis (@Phillip96207244) September 2, 2024

Remember what we pointed out in 2014:

Ten years later...

Is The Migrant Invasion Part Of The Cloward-Piven Strategy To Collapse The Nation? https://t.co/PM5jz9XcoL — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 12, 2024

Overloading small towns with migrants is destabilizing. What's the reasoning Biden-Harris?