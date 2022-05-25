Mike Rowe Says Feds "Revoked" Film Permit Because Official "Didn't Like His Personal Politics" 

"Dirty Jobs" television host Mike Rowe called out the General Services Administration (GSA) for canceling his production team's ability to film a new episode because of his "personal politics."

Rowe wrote a lengthy Facebook post on Monday, addressing the boilermaker workers at a facility overseen by the GSA that his permit to shoot was "suddenly revoked."

He said his film team received a call from a woman at the GSA about permits revoked for "security concerns." When asked about the security concerns, the woman had no response. She said: That decision had come down from "the very highest levels within the GSA."

Rowe went on to say Dirty Jobs has filmed in very sensitive government-controlled areas:

"We've received permits from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Seabees, Coast Guard, NASA, and The Army Corps of Engineers. We've gotten permission to film inside the Capitol and a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. We even got a permit to film inside the National Security Agency!"

Shortly after the first call, his production team received another. This time, someone from the GSA explained the decision had "nothing to do with security, and everything to do with politics."

"According to this caller, someone at the highest levels of the GSA, 'doesn't like Mike Rowe's personal politics,' and used their power to deliberately string us along until the last possible second, for the express purpose of 'yanking my chain,'" Rowe wrote.

He added: "Unlike Dirty Jobs, however, 'How America Works' airs on Fox, and these days that's enough to upset certain people."

Rowe's Facebook post had 20k likes. Some commenters wrote:

"That's really too bad. Thank you, though, for allowing us to see what we will be missing, and being as tactful as possible about the situation. We need more people like you being cool about not cool things," one person said. Another person said: "I'm not a bit surprised but very disappointed in the GSA's decision. There's a government at work here that shows little sign that it's actually working for its citizens. Thank you for the update."

Over the years, Rowe has hosted his show on Discovery and even CNN. He's made countless appearances on PBS, NPR, NBC, CBS, ABC, and MSNBC. But as soon as his new show "How America Works," which celebrates the American worker, landed on Fox, woke government officials cannot see past politics and attempted to cancel him.

Rowe might have irritated the Biden adminstration earlier this month when he sat down with Fox's Steve Doocy to discuss out-of-control inflation—telling the news show host that American truckers aren't buying the "Putin Price Hike" narrative when it comes to soaring diesel prices.