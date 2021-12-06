Mish: Fauci And Biden Are Medical Hypocrites & A Political Disgrace

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,

Among the key reasons for mistrust of vaccinations are outright lies and excuses by Biden and his alleged experts coupled with medical and political hypocrisy...

No Tests for Illegal Immigrants

On September 20, the White House Defends Not Requiring Negative COVID Tests From Illegal Migrants.

The rationale is an amazing political lie. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the refugees are “not intending to stay here for a lengthy period of time.”

What?!!

Reporters pressed Psaki as to why there are so many steps pertaining to COVID-19 when flying into the country, such as providing vaccination proof or a negative COVID-19 test, but seemingly none for those who walk across the border.

“The intention is for them to be quarantined. That is our process, they’re not intending to stay here for a lengthy period of time, I don’t think it’s the same thing. It’s not the same thing,” responded Psaki.

Mandatory Vaccinations or Tests for US Citizens

On November 4, the White House Fact Sheet announced Details of Two Major Vaccination Policies

First, the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is announcing the details of a requirement for employers with 100 or more employees to ensure each of their workers is fully vaccinated or tests for COVID-19 on at least a weekly basis. The OSHA rule will also require that these employers provide paid-time for employees to get vaccinated, and ensure all unvaccinated workers wear a face mask in the workplace. OSHA has a strong 50-year record of requiring employers to take common sense actions to prevent workers from getting sick or injured on the job. This rule will cover 84 million employees. Second, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) at the Department of Health and Human Services is announcing the details of its requirement that health care workers at facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid are fully vaccinated. The rule applies to more than 17 million workers at approximately 76,000 health care facilities, including hospitals and long-term care facilities.

Three Point Synopsis

There are no tests or vaccination requirements for illegal immigrants because "they’re not intending to stay here for a lengthy period of time." 84 million US citizens must be fully vaccinated or have weekly tests for COVID-19. Point 2 is selective. It only applies to businesses of 100 or more people.

The 5th circuit appeals court blasted the policy for numerous reasons.

Summation of Key Terms Used by the Court

"Fatally flawed"

"One-size-fits-all sledgehammer"

The "one-size-fits-all Mandate" is simultaneously overinclusive and "underinclusive"

"Immense complexity"

"It regulates noneconomic inactivity that falls squarely within the States’ police power"

"True purpose is not to enhance workplace safety, but instead to ramp up vaccine uptake by any means necessary."

Biden Doubles Down on Vaccine Mandate With Another Circuit Court

Did that stop Biden?

Of course not. Due to a number of state challenges to the policy the cases were consolidated and moved to the 6th circuit court of appeals.

Biden could have and should have backed down. Instead, Biden Doubles Down on Vaccine Mandate With Another Circuit Court.

Omicron Will Spread Anyway

Please note that when Asked about border COVID cases, Fauci says Omicron likely to spread anyway

Asked about concerns of Omicron spread amid a slew of COVID-19 cases among migrants at the southern border. Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday that the variant was likely to spread in the country “no matter what.” Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, was grilled by Fox News host Neil Cavuto about reports that said 18 percent of migrant families and 20 percent of unaccompanied minors tested positive for the coronavirus. “I think given what we know about the transmissibility and a likely transmissibility advantage of Omicron … once it gets in there, it will likely, under the radar screen, be spreading no matter what you do to keep people out or not,” Fauci said during the rare appearance on the cable news channel. Cavuto estimated that the percent of those infected could mean about 4,000 people infected in encampments if the overall number of migrants at the border crossing is about 20,000 people. If those numbers are the case, the host argued, wouldn’t that undo any efforts to curb the spread of the virus at US airports? Fauci said he believed that would be a “moot point” as more cases are confirmed. There are now 13 states that have confirmed cases of the Omicron variant. “You know, Neil, I don’t have an easy answer for that,” Fauci said. “I mean obviously Title 42 is still operable at the border, trying to keep people who should not come in into the country. There is testing that is done — I’m certain it’s not as extensive as we would like to see — but I have to admit, Neil, I don’t have an easy answer that’s a very difficult problem.”

Africa Travel Ban

Also note that Fauci says Biden travel ban on African countries should be rolled back 'as quickly as possible'

"We did not know it was in other countries at the time of the ban. It looked like it was just in South Africa," Fauci said. "But right now, you're right, it is out there, so it's going to spread no matter what. So that's the reason why I would feel that, hopefully, we can pull back on that ban as quickly as possible." Still, Fauci maintained that if a ban had not been instituted, people would have been upset and "crucified" the administration for its inaction.

In less than a week, Fauci was against the ban, promoted the ban, and is now against the ban, all for political, not medical reasons.

About Title 42

Biden Restarts Trump's Stay in Mexico Program Despite Calling it Dangerous and Inhumane



Biden did not have a sudden bout of sanity.



Rather, the courts forced the issue. Here's a recap how we arrived at where we are today.https://t.co/SLF01IRtgv — Mike "Mish" Shedlock (@MishGEA) December 2, 2021

Bizarro Policy Problem

Fauci is now leaning on Title 42, but Biden vowed to kill that permanently. It's in play because the Supreme court reinstated it over Biden's wishes.

And despite the Supreme Court having the final say, Biden still proposes fighting the ruling.

For discussion, please consider Biden Restarts Trump's Stay in Mexico Program Despite Calling it Dangerous and Inhumane

This conflicting hypocritical madness is on top of admitted Fauci lies where he flip flopped on the use of masks and travel bans.

Is it any wonder mistrust is high?

In a 2020 campaign pledge, Biden promised the nation he would get Covid-19 under control. Yet, despite a trillion in fiscal stimulus (creating an inflationary labor shortage in its wake), mask mandates, vaccine mandates and more restrictions with every surge, here we are.

Yes, Dr. Fauci it's "a very difficult problem” compounded by lies, ineptitude, conflicting statements and "one-size-fits-all sledgehammer" Bizarro World policies some of which are unconstitutional.

* * *

Like these reports? If so, please Subscribe to MishTalk Email Alerts.