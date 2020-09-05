MLB Ratings Crash As Wokeness Takes Its Toll

Primetime ratings for Major League Baseball  are in freefall, as the season began with players kneeling for the National Anthem and standing for Black Lives Matter.

The league joins the 'highly political NBA,' which has turned off a large portion of its audience and seen ratings suffer as a result.

Sunday, baseball’s flagship primetime night, has been particularly bad. As Sports Media Watch reports, last Weekend’s edition of Sunday Night Baseball was down 30 percent over last year.

The site reported that the “Braves-Phillies earned a 0.8 and 1.20 million on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball (including ESPN2 Statcast coverage) — down 30% in ratings and 33% in viewership from week five of last season (5/5/19: Cardinals-Cubs: 1.1, 1.81M), but up a tick and 2% respectively from last year’s comparable date (9/1/19 Mets-Phillies: 0.7, 1.19M).

 Saturday wasn't much better - with Sports Media Watch reporting that "FOX averaged a 0.9 rating and 1.36 million viewers for regional Major League Baseball last Saturday afternoon (Braves-Phillies or Indians-Cardinals), marking its smallest MLB audience in two years."

Meanwhile, a study cited by Breitbart reveals that most fans think the NBA's politicization, along with its fealty to China, has made them stop watching.

