Mom Sentenced To 3 Months In Federal Prison For Bringing 14-Year-Old Son To J6

Left-leaning liberal media outlets like the Daily Beast have loudly complained about the sentences that have been handed down to some of the more than 700 people who have been arrested and charged for their role in the Capitol "insurrection".

But on Friday, a judge sentenced a woman to three months in federal prison after she was plead guilty to the non-violent misdemeanor of illegally parading in the building. The sentence is one of the longer prison terms that has been handed out since the prosecution began.

Presumably the reason for the lengthy sentence is that the woman brought her 14-year-old son to the Capitol that day; the woman, Virginia Spencer, was "rebuked" by the judge who sentenced her over the decision to bring her child. The woman was also accompanied by her husband, Christopher Spencer, who has pleaded not guilty.

After her prison term ends, Spencer will be facing three years of federal probation.

Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly rebuked Virginia Spencer for bringing her child and questioned whether she had accepted responsibility for her role in the insurrection. "This isn't like a school or a tourist trip," Kollar-Kotelly said. The sentence includes a term of three years' probation, which other federal judges have shied away from combining with jail time for misdemeanor defendants. [...] Before handing down her sentence, Kollar-Kotelly said she found "it very hard to comprehend...why you would bring a 14-year-old minor son to the Capitol," adding that it showed a "lack of judgment." "Law enforcement had weapons, some of the [rioters] had weapons," the judge said. "This isn't like a school or a tourist trip. ... I don't understand but I sincerely hope he is alright," Kollar-Kotelly continued, suggesting that it could have been "traumatic" for the boy.

So far, roughly 70 of the more than 700 people who were arrested for attending the impromptu rally have been sentenced; only 30 of them have received jail time. The harshest sentence appears to be the five-year prison term that one participant received for attacking the Capitol Police with a poll and throwing a fire extinguisher at one.

Five years in federal prison? Does that sound lenient to you?