Monday Humor: Musk Triggers Angry Old Man With Tweet

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Monday, Mar 13, 2023 - 06:40 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Elon Musk managed to once again live under the skin of leftist news anchor turned demented shouty old man Keith Olbermann, after the Twitter CEO stated that Jacob Chansley, the so called “QAnon Shaman,” had been “falsely portrayed in the media as a violent criminal.”

Musk first tweeted this:

Inevitably, Musk was then accused of being a violent MAGA fascist by unhinged leftists, prompting the following response:

Cue a triggered Olberman:

He encouraged others to report Musk for violating Twitter rules by “denying a violent event.”

Musk responded accordingly:

Olbermann then posted this:

An odd thing to say to the richest man on the planet.

Olbermann still hasn’t gotten over Musk suspending him and having to tweet from his pet dog’s account:

Elon Musk Suspends Leftist “Journalists” For Doxxing

