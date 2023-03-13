Monday Humor: Musk Triggers Angry Old Man With Tweet

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Elon Musk managed to once again live under the skin of leftist news anchor turned demented shouty old man Keith Olbermann, after the Twitter CEO stated that Jacob Chansley, the so called “QAnon Shaman,” had been “falsely portrayed in the media as a violent criminal.”

Musk first tweeted this:

Free Jacob Chansley https://t.co/8BbeXF2Fye — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2023

Inevitably, Musk was then accused of being a violent MAGA fascist by unhinged leftists, prompting the following response:

I’m not part of MAGA, but I do believe in fairness of justice.



Chansley was falsely portrayed in the media as a violent criminal who tried to overthrow the state and who urged others to commit violence.



But here he is urging people to be peaceful and go home. And the other… https://t.co/XU8vISJaNy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2023

Cue a triggered Olberman:

Please remember to report this tweet for violating rules by denying a violent event: https://t.co/gQey15CzgK — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 11, 2023

He encouraged others to report Musk for violating Twitter rules by “denying a violent event.”

Musk responded accordingly:

Have you considered a career in comedy? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2023

Olbermann then posted this:

Have you considered a career in business? — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 11, 2023

An odd thing to say to the richest man on the planet.

I do hope to succeed in business 🤞 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2023

You just said this to the richest man in the world. 😂😂😂 ratio incoming. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@skipmav) March 11, 2023

“your mom” would have been a better comeback — fil (@brisketdebacle) March 11, 2023

Swing n a miss, chief 🤡🤡🤡 — Natalie Winters ~ Montero (@Natalie45030283) March 11, 2023

Olbermann still hasn’t gotten over Musk suspending him and having to tweet from his pet dog’s account:

Olbermann tweeting from his dog’s account still makes me lmao — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2022

* * *

