Morally-Bankrupt MSM Couldn't Even Admit It Was An Assassination Attempt

Authored by Mark Jeftovic via The Daily Bell,

Innocent bystander and shooter killed during loud popping noises incident at Trump rally.

A few years back, during the #FreedomConvoy, my main business came out in support of the truckers, and we took a lot of heat for it, including an (admittedly lame) grass roots campaign to have our business decertified as a .CA registrar.

At the time I would patiently defend our position against those who disagreed, and things would remain fairly civil – right up until the point where I would challenge where they were getting their information from.

It was weird – opposing their viewpoint was one thing, calling into question the basis of their information, namely the mainstream media, would send them into a frothing tirade. This happened repeatedly.

Until a few hours ago, nothing has surfaced both the illegitimacy and fundamental dishonesty of the corporate media cartel quite like the attempted assassination of Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The media won’t even admit this was an assassination attempt



They have no shame 🙏🇺🇸 — Reminiscences of an American Capitalist (@4Awesometweet) July 14, 2024

CNN led the narrative, hearkening back to their “Fiery but mostly peaceful” roots with a couple of doozies:

MSNBC ascribed all the commotion to “popping sounds”, which apparently “startled” the former president (more accurately, perhaps, was that he was hit on the side of the head by fucking bullet).

Which set the tone everywhere…

Do you see the difference?

See the difference 👇 pic.twitter.com/AkWd3GM3bN — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) July 14, 2024

The New York Times came the closest to at least admitting it was a gunman, albeit framing it as though somebody was there shooting up the rally, and not a targeted assassination attempt.

“The Secret Service killed a gunman after Donald Trump was rushed off stage in what is being investigated as an assassination attempt.”

Uh, yeah, ’cause that’s exactly what it was.

Remind me again:



Which one the legitimate news source vs the unreliable conspiracy theory? pic.twitter.com/x33bhSUrpG — Mark Jeftovic, The ₿itcoin Capitalist (@StuntPope) July 13, 2024

[ZH: Once it was unquestionable that an assassination attempt had occurred, MSM turned to Trump's reaction... and exposed themselves once again...]

Trump's just been shot, and CBS anchor Margaret Brennan disparages him for not telling his followers to lower the temperature. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/97R2FG97gG — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) July 14, 2024

On CBS, Margaret Brennan and Samantha Vinograd talk up "retaliatory violence" from right-wingers, and then we hear of January 6. Knew this line was coming.... pic.twitter.com/JO9572UlXn — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) July 14, 2024

No. @jamiegangel . You don’t get to say this after your network Godwin’s Law’d the entirety of the right. Your network and colleagues should do a self-check on rhetoric. https://t.co/OEgR7U0eih — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 14, 2024

It’s amazing that after all this time, and all the gaslighting and all the lies, it’s the so-called “mainstream media” that lays claim to the factual high ground, while alternative outlets that actually report the facts and follow data are demonized and dismissed as “conspiracy theory”.