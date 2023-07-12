More Black Americans Support Supreme Court Affirmative Action Ruling Than Oppose It: Poll

A new poll from YouGov/The Economist reveals that more black Americans support last month's Supreme Court decision to strike down race-based admission policies at colleges.

According to the poll, 44% of black respondents said they 'at least somewhat' support the recent rulings in Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina and Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, which eliminated race-based admissions practices from college campuses. 36% of blacks polled disapproved of the decision.

Do you approve or disapprove of Supreme Court's ruling on affirmative action?



White: 65% approve, 23% disapprove

Hispanics: 45%-30%

Blacks: 43%-36%



Both sexes, all races, every age group, every level of income. All reject race-based governance. https://t.co/a74PiCnGBh pic.twitter.com/VF2qDVBZ0p — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) July 9, 2023

Harvard University hinted that the Ivy League school would be seeking to circumvent the court’s ruling in a press release following the decision. Essays by applicants that discussed how race affected their lives could be taken into consideration during the admissions process, the Supreme Court’s opinion stated. -Daily Caller

Overall, 59% of respondents approved of the Supreme Court ruling vs. 27% who disapproved. 45% of hispanics polled also supported the decision vs. 30% who did not.

The poll was conducted between July 1-5 for The Economist, and included 1,500 adults - 1,350 of whom are registered voters. Of them, 198 were black and 200 were hispanic. The poll had a 2.9% margin of error.