MP Who Claims She Feels "Unsafe" Around Maskless Is Pictured Partying Maskless

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

An MP who claimed she felt “unsafe” around people who don’t wear masks proudly posted maskless photos of herself to Twitter enjoying a party surrounded by people not wearing masks.

Whoops.

“I feel incredibly unsafe in the chamber,” when Tories don’t wear masks Labour MP Zarah Sultana stated during a recent BBC News interview.

Zarah Sultana: "I feel incredibly unsafe in the chamber" when Tories don't wear masks



Also Zarah Sultana: "Wahey! Here's me at a packed MOBO awards, without a mask in sight" #MaskHypocrisy pic.twitter.com/wzZeueJRyv — Martin Daubney ✌🏻🇬🇧 (@MartinDaubney) December 6, 2021

Those fears were apparently absent when Sultana visited the MOBO awards in Coventry, during which she was photographed in close proximity to others at an indoor event attended by thousands.

“The @MOBOAwards came to Coventry last night,” tweeted Sultana alongside a quartet of maskless selfies.

The @MOBOAwards came to Coventry last night 🥰 pic.twitter.com/G3QcCNfms8 — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) December 6, 2021

“It’s OK when we do it!”

Sultana’s behavior once again underscores how masks have become pure theater and yet another political tool in culture war, completely absent any real body of evidence that they actually work.

England once again mandated masks in shops and other venues last week in response to the Omicron variant despite the fact that European countries like Germany which have compulsory rules on face coverings in place for many months have experienced record COVID surges.

Meanwhile, as we highlight in the video below, mask zealots are now lobbying for new rules that would ban people from TALKING while eating and drinking at bars and restaurants.

These people are completely out of control.

