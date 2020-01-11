Mrs. Clinton & The Amazing Amnesia Of Delusional Democrats

Authored by James Fite via LibertyNation.com,

Back in 2014, Charles Barkley told James Harden during a Foot Locker commercial obviously inspired by Democrats in the Swamp that “all the greats have short memories.” He didn’t know anything about any of the unfortunate events Harden mentioned, just that all the greats have short memories, and even passed to Scottie Pippen for confirmation. “I sure do,” Pippen assured Harden. “And I’m the greatest Chicago Bull of all time.” “And that’s how it’s done,” Barkley replied.

That’s how it’s done in the Swamp, too. But in politics, it isn’t only “the greats” who suffer this amazing case of mass amnesia.

Iran: What Would Hillary Do?

As tensions rise between the United States and Iran, the delusional Democrats who were “with her” back in 2016 are coming out of the social media woodwork to say, “I told you so.” Trump’s starting a war with Iran – never mind the fact that his aggressive moves against the Middle Eastern nation have all come after attacks by Iran or Iran-backed groups. If a country attacks the United States, what is the president supposed to do, just sit back and let Americans die like Obama and Clinton did in Libya?

But never mind for a moment whether Trump should take action. Let’s focus on the Cult of Clinton and their claims that Madam President would have done better. Short memories: All the greats have them. In 2008, back when then-Senator Clinton wanted to be president the first time, she made it clear that, if she won, any Iranian attacks on Israel meant war with the U.S.

To be fair to Mrs. Clinton, she was talking about Iran attacking Israel, not the United States. So, perhaps she wouldn’t have cared as much had the lives lost been American. She certainly didn’t balk as secretary of state when Obama allowed Iranian aggression to go unpunished. And while we’re on the subject of short memories, how about that love for Israel back in ’08?

The Majority Wants A Wall – Every Majority

Iran and war aren’t the only issues on which Democrats appear to be suffering from amnesia. In 2016, Donald Trump said we need a wall between the United States and Mexico. Why? Well, obviously Trump the Terrible hates anyone who isn’t white. What an evil, sick man. But what about just ten years earlier, when Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and Chuck Schumer – all senators at the time – voted for the Secure Fence Act. Schumer defended this – and condemned such verbal trickery as calling illegal immigrants “undocumented workers” – as recently as 2009. It seems every majority wants a wall – or at least a really good fence. It’s only politically expedient for Democrats to oppose border security when their guy isn’t in the White House.

Intellectual Dishonesty And Dredging Up The Past

But all that happened more than a decade ago, you might say. It’s old news. And you would be right; it is. But that doesn’t mean it’s no longer relevant. Sure, some people do change their perspectives over time. But it’s a little suspicious that Democrats only changed their minds regarding the issues on which Donald Trump decided to agree with them.

Hillary Clinton

A phrase that pops up in the conversation from time to time when conservatives bring up these old videos is “intellectually dishonest.” As if anyone were trying to pass off videos of a 2009 Chuck Schumer calling for tougher border security or a 2008 Hillary Clinton threatening war with Iran as recent. The intellectual dishonesty is in flip-flopping on the issues to back whatever stance seems most likely to win an election.

It’s the delusional Democrats who are being intellectually dishonest this time – or just suffering from the short memories of the greats – when they tweet #IVotedForHillary. War with Iran would have been just as likely with President Clinton in 2016 as it is now that we have President Trump – and it would have likely happened even sooner had we elected President Clinton in 2008.