MSM Journos Have Meltdown Over Taibbi-Twitter Biden Bombshell

On Friday night, veteran journalist Matt Taibbi released the first installment of "The Twitter Files" - evidence of Twitter's interference in the 2020 US election provided by new owner Elon Musk.

The release details what ZeroHedge readers have known for a long time - that Twitter has been a deeply partisan, narrative-shaping arm of the Democratic party.

8. By 2020, requests from connected actors to delete tweets were routine. One executive would write to another: “More to review from the Biden team.” The reply would come back: “Handled.” pic.twitter.com/mnv0YZI4af — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 2, 2022

Fox News' Tucker Carlson summed it up perfectly as 'The biggest first amendment violation in modern history.'

Just read this and, as expected, Twitter’s far-left apparatchiks simply concocted the whole “maybe Hunter’s laptop came via a hack” excuse. Their M.O. was clearly: censor first, backfill an excuse later, pray Biden gets elected and then, hopefully, get away with the whole scheme. https://t.co/Z56KNfkYt2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 3, 2022

In response to the bombshell evidence, presented by a veteran journalist engaged in journalism, pundits on the left pounced on Taibbi in comments that will bring shame on their houses for generations.

"Imagine throwing it all away to do PR work for the richest person in the world," tweeted NBC reporter Ben Collins, adding that it as "Humiliating shit."

Imagine throwing it all away to do PR work for the richest person in the world. Humiliating shit. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) December 2, 2022

Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali, who's never broken a major story, called Taibbi's journalism a "sad, disgraceful downfall," adding "Should be a cautionary tale for everyone. Selling your soul for the richest white nationalist on Earth."

Matt Taibbi...what sad, disgraceful downfall. I swear, kids, he did good work back in the day. Should be a cautionary tale for everyone. Selling your soul for the richest white nationalist on Earth. Well, he'll eat well for the rest of his life I guess. But is it worth it? — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) December 2, 2022

Once a liar, always a liar, right?

The Bulwark's Tim Miller tweeted: "Matt Taibbi is very upset that the Biden campaign asked a platform to take down some revenge porn targeting the candidates son."

Matt Taibbi is very upset that the Biden campaign asked a platform to take down some revenge porn targeting the candidates son.



I’m sure matt would be totes cool with people tweeting out his adult kids dick bc they didn’t like him and would not ask his buddy Elon to help. https://t.co/MyfmBe1c91 — Tim Miller (@Timodc) December 3, 2022

CNN's Elle Reeve tweeted: "It’s true: in 2014, I taught Matt Taibbi keyboard shortcuts for copy and paste," adding "If I had not done that, maybe all this could have been averted. I am deeply sorry."

It's true: in 2014, I taught Matt Taibbi keyboard shortcuts for copy and paste. If I had not done that, maybe all this could have been averted. I am deeply sorry. — Elle Reeve (@elspethreeve) December 3, 2022

And how would these people feel if it was a Don Jr. laptop full of incriminating evidence?

Meanwhile, some responses to the hackery and Twitter's election interference:

The sad part of what journalism has become is that we were all raised on movies about what journalism should be and the heroes of those movies who sought the truth and fought through lies and danger to get it and bring it to the people, they are the villains of modern journalism https://t.co/aawW8dM6kZ — PoliMath (@politicalmath) December 3, 2022

Government collusion with a corporation to silence citizens’ first amendment rights. Another conspiracy theory confirmed. #twitterfiles pic.twitter.com/wKUzVmHXlY — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) December 3, 2022

Meanwhile, mainstream outlets have been spinning the release as a 'rehash' of things we already knew.

Here is how CNN is covering the biggest story of the year and the total collapse of their credibility -- the Hunter laptop reveal by Twitter.



"Hey, how about that virus, eh?" pic.twitter.com/yTvvU17WI7 — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) December 3, 2022

it's a little crazy that someone had to pay $44BN for the public to gain access to this information — zerohedge (@zerohedge) December 3, 2022

And while Elon Musk insists former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has a 'pure heart,' he is ultimately responsible for what happened under his watch (and direction?).

No one deserves more blame for this fiasco than @jack Dorsey. It was his company — but for some reason he allowed his aggresssively partisan San Fran staff to take the reins in the crucial weeks before Election Day, then played dumb every time they abused the opportunity. https://t.co/4AsqhvMu0k — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 3, 2022

The last word goes to Andy Swan: